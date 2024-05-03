Foreign interference a ‘stain’ on Canada’s electoral process, Hogue inquiry concludes

Open this photo in gallery: Commissioner Justice Marie-Josee Hogue listens as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears as a witness at the public inquiry into foreign interference in Ottawa on April 10, 2024.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Foreign interference in 2019 and 2021 undermined the right of Canadian voters to have an electoral system “free from coercion or covert influence” and may have affected results in a small number of ridings, a public inquiry has concluded in the first of two reports.

While foreign meddling did not alter the overall outcome of those elections, Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue, a justice of the Quebec Court of Appeal, issued a call to action Friday for the government to vigorously enact measures to tackle this “malign” threat to Canadian democracy.

She identified China as the “most persistent and sophisticated foreign interference threat to Canada” at the moment.

The acts of foreign interference that occurred, or are suspected to have occurred, “are a stain on our electoral process and impacted the process leading up to the actual vote,” she wrote.

The commissioner warned in her 193-page report that foreign interference taints the electoral process, undermines trust in the electoral system and discourages diaspora communities from participating in Canadian democracy.

“The government must re-establish this trust by informing the public of the threat of foreign interference, and by taking real concrete steps to detect, deter and counter it,” Justice Hogue wrote.

She agreed with the views of all the participants at the inquiry, including the Conservative Party, that foreign interference did not sway the outcome of the last two elections in which the Liberals won the most seats. “The fact that there is agreement from the members of the Conservatives that this did not occur reflects the seriousness with which Parliamentarians in these proceedings have approached the commissions’ work.”

The inquiry went further than a May, 2023 report by former governor-general David Johnston, who discounted assertions from the Conservative Party that Chinese state interference affected the vote in certain ridings in 2021. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bowed to pressure to set up an independent commission of inquiry last September after Mr. Johnston lost the confidence of all the opposition parties in the House and resigned as special rapporteur.

In her report, Justice Hogue said the eight-month inquiry, much of what was held in-camera, found “ample evidence that some foreign states engaged in foreign interference in the past two Canadian elections.”

“It is possible that results in a small number of ridings were affected, but this cannot be said with certainty,” the report said.

Justice Hogue singled out the Vancouver-area riding of Steveston-Richmond East where Conservative MP Kenny Chiu lost the 2021 election as a result of disinformation, allegedly spread by the People’s Republic of China and its proxies.

The disinformation painted Mr. Chiu, a strong critic of Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong, as being “anti-China” and attempted “to dissuade Chinese Canadians from voting for him,” the report said.





“There are strong indications of PRC involvement and there a reasonable possibility that these narratives could have impacted the result,” Justice Hogue said. “Therefore, there is a reasonable possibility that false narratives could have impacted the results of this riding, but I cannot go further.”

Justice Hogue did not pass judgement on how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, top aides and senior ministers responded to the Canadian Security Intelligence Service warnings about Chinese state interference.

But she was critical of the assessment of a panel of five senior civil servants in charge of safeguarding the election that false disinformation in 2021 aimed at Mr. Chiu and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole faded away within days.

“The fact that the narratives targeting Mr. Chiu and Mr. O’Toole had died down by election day does not mean they had no effect,” Justice Hogue said. “By the time that disinformation fades away, it may be too late.”

Justice Hogue identified China as the foremost aggressor when it comes to foreign interference in Canada. She also cited India, saying intelligence reveals a “Government of India proxy agent” attempted to clandestinely funnel money to candidates in 2021. The inquiry found no evidence of Russian involvement in either of the last two elections.

“Based on the intelligence collected by Canada’s intelligence agencies, the People’s Republic of China (”PRC”) stands out as a main perpetrator of foreign interference against Canada,” it said.

“Globally, China is recognized as using foreign interference as a common tool to advance its own interests and has been assessed by Canadian authorities as the most active foreign state actor engaged in interference directed at government officials, political organizations, candidates for political office, and diaspora communities.”

The commission flagged the 2019 Liberal nomination race in the riding of Don Valley North, where China was believed to have played a role in helping Han Dong win the nomination.

“Available intelligence respecting the 2019 Liberal nomination contest [in Don Valley North] reflects a well-grounded suspicion that the busing of international students was tied to the PRC. Given that DVN was considered a ‘safe’ Liberal seat, this would likely not have impacted which party won the seat. It could, however, have impacted who was elected to Parliament. This is significant.”

Justice Hogue questioned the Liberal Party’s rules that allow students and non-Canadians to vote in nomination races. “The eligibility criteria for voting in nomination contests do not seem very stringent, and the control measures in place do not seem very robust.”

The inquiry said foreign meddling undermined the confidence of Canadians in their electoral system.

“Undermining faith in democracy and government is a primary aim of many of the states that engage in foreign interference,” she said. “They succeeded in part in 2019 and 2021 because some Canadians have now reduced trust in Canada’s democratic process. This is perhaps the greatest harm Canada has suffered as a result of foreign interference.”

Justice Hogue laid out how China and other hostile states interfered in Canadian elections, citing illegal campaign donations, bribery, blackmail, threats and cyber-attacks and particularly disinformation campaigns.

She noted Canada’s top spy agency warned in a February, 2023 briefing prepared for the Prime Minister’s Office, that Chinese state meddling in the 2021 election was prompted by antipathy toward the Conservative Party of Canada’s platform.

“CSIS opined that PRC foreign interference activities in 2021 were ‘almost certainly’ motivated by a perception that the Conservative Party of Canada was promoting an anti-PRC platform,” Justice Hogue noted.

As the spy agency noted, the nature of the interference suggested the Chinese state’s hand was at play. “The timing of these efforts to align with Conservative polling improvements; the similarities in language with articles published by PRC state media; and the partnership agreements between these Canada based outlets and PRC entities; all suggest that these efforts were orchestrated or directed by the PRC.”

Justice Hogue is now moving on to conduct a second phase of hearings on foreign interference, including meddling outside of election periods, which will also come up with measures Canada should take to counter this activity. The next set of hearings will take place in the fall and her final report is due in late December.