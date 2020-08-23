 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Foreign minister to tour Beirut aid efforts on first overseas trip since COVID-19

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne during a meeting in Riga on March 3, 2020.

GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP/Getty Images

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is heading to Lebanon this week to get a firsthand look at the devastation caused by this month’s deadly explosions in Beirut.

The trip will mark Champagne’s first overseas travel since March, when countries around the world, including Canada, closed their borders to slow the spread of COVID-19.

It comes nearly three weeks after a powerful explosion at Beirut’s port ripped through the city, killing at least 180 people, injuring more than 6,000 and leaving much of Lebanon’s capital in ruins.

Canada has so far committed $30 million to help pay for emergency food, water, shelter and medical assistance in the immediate aftermath.

During his visit, Champagne is expected to meet international aid workers and members of Lebanon’s embattled government, which many Lebanese believe is culpable for the explosion due to endemic government corruption and negligence.

Champagne is also scheduled to visit Switzerland, Italy and Britain during his overseas trip for meetings with UN officials and several of his European counterparts.

Officials say he will quarantine for 14 days upon returning home.

