Formal complaint filed to Rideau Hall as a result of report detailing toxic environment

A formal complaint has been filed to Rideau Hall as a result of an external review that detailed a toxic environment leading up to the resignation of former governor-general Julie Payette and her second-in-command.
Yan Michaud, the director of communications for the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General, said Tuesday that one formal complaint was filed. But he did not provide further details on the nature of the specific complaint, saying it remains confidential and contains personal information.
When the office receives a formal complaint, “it conducts a thorough review and takes appropriate action as per the directive on the prevention and resolution of workplace harassment and violence,” Mr. Michaud said in a statement.
The complaint follows a review by Quintet Consulting Corp. in response to anonymous concerns raised in a CBC report about the governor-general’s office and conduct of Ms. Payette and her secretary Assunta Di Lorenzo. Both Ms. Payette and Ms. Di Lorenzo resigned on Jan. 21.
Pierre-Alain Bujold, a spokesperson for the Privy Council Office, said Tuesday the complaint fell outside the scope of Quintet’s review and it was provided to the governor-general’s office, which has the authority to address it.
A copy of the firm’s report, obtained by The Globe and Mail under access-to-information law last week, provided additional information on the tenure of the former astronaut who became the first Canadian governor-general to leave the position amid allegations of misconduct.
The report included 43 participants describing the workplace environment at Rideau Hall during Ms. Payette’s governor-general tenure as hostile, negative or similar terms. Twenty-six participants used the words “toxic” or “poisoned” to describe the general work atmosphere at the office, while eight participants used the words “climate/reign of fear/terror,” and 12 participants said they were “walking on egg shells.”
“Reports included allegations of yelling, screaming, aggressive conduct, demeaning comments and public humiliations,” the report said. “Therefore, by any objective standard, including that set by the Treasury Board Secretariat, the reported conduct summarized in the report, if it occurred as alleged, would lead to a toxic workplace.”
Humiliation, disrespect, condescension, a non-inclusive workplace, a poisoned work environment and stressed-out employees were also described at Rideau Hall.
Quintet’s review cost $393,367.
At the time of her departure, Ms. Payette said no formal complaints or official grievances were filed against her and that she was not afforded due process.
“We all experience things differently, but we should always strive to do better, and be attentive to one another’s perceptions,” she said.
Ms. Payette also said that for the good of the country and its democratic institutions, she concluded that a new governor-general should be appointed. Canadians deserve stability during uncertain times, she said.
In the aftermath of her resignation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced political criticism for his decision to appoint Ms. Payette to the role in 2017. His government is now working to find a replacement during a pandemic, an economic crisis and a minority government.
Mr. Bujold said Tuesday the government is looking at ways to strengthen and improve the vetting process for the appointment of the next governor-general.
