Former ambassador and public servant Allan Gotlieb dies at 92

Open this photo in gallery Allan Gotlieb is seen in a 1985 file photo. Gotlieb, a long-time public servant who was Canada’s ambassador to the United States during the Reagan administration, died at the age of 92 on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Allan Gotlieb, a long-time public servant who was Canada’s ambassador to the United States during the Reagan administration, has died.

He was 92.

A death notice says Gotlieb died of cancer and Parkinson’s disease at his home in Toronto on Saturday.

A long-time public servant and companion of the Order of Canada, Gotlieb became deputy minister of the department of communications in 1968 and was later named deputy minister of manpower and immigration.

He became the ambassador to the United States in 1981, and held the position throughout Ronald Reagan’s administration.

Gotlieb penned five books, including “The Washington Diaries,” recounting his time in the U.S. capital.

He is survived by his sister Judith Shotten, his daughter Rachel and son Marc, along with six grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his daughter Rebecca.

