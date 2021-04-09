 Skip to main content
Politics

Former central banker Mark Carney makes political debut at Liberal convention

Joan Bryden
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn’t saying whether he’s trying to recruit former central banker Mark Carney to run for the Liberals.

Trudeau dodged questions Friday about Carney’s possible political future just hours before the former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England was set to make a star turn at the federal Liberals’ national convention.

Carney’s appearance at the convention – in conversation Friday evening with rookie Liberal MP and convention co-chair Marci Ien – marks the first time he’s dipped his toe publicly into partisan politics.

The question on all Liberals’ minds is whether it signals an intention to finally take the plunge into politics.

Trudeau did not directly answer when asked twice during a pandemic news conference Friday whether he’s encouraging Carney to run for the governing party in the next election.

Rather, he characterized Carney’s appearance as a way of tapping into his expertise on economic policy and on climate change. Carney is currently the United Nations special envoy on climate action and finance.

“The Liberal party has a long history of welcoming in expert speakers at our conventions from a range of different backgrounds,” Trudeau said.

“We’re very pleased to have someone of the stature of Mark Carney who’s been working very, very hard on, among other things, the intersection between the global economy and the fight against climate change.”

Trudeau said it’s another example of how Liberals are listening to “the best and the brightest from around the world” on how to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and “build back better” the ravaged economy.

Trudeau, and all other party leaders, insist they don’t want an election during the pandemic. But since the Liberals hold only a minority of seats in the House of Commons, the government could fall or trigger an election at any time and all parties are getting ready for one.

Trudeau announced Friday the co-chairs of the Liberal campaign “whenever it arrives” – Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly and Mississauga MP Navdeep Bains, who resigned from cabinet earlier this year after deciding he won’t seek re-election.

“Today and every day, Liberals are focused on doing everything it takes – for as long as it takes – to keep Canadians healthy, safe and supported through this global crisis, and that will continue to be our priority,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“At some point in the years ahead, we know that there will be an election with big questions about the kind of future we want to build together.”

Whether Carney will be part of the Liberal team on the hustings when the next campaign starts remains an open question.

For a decade, Liberals have dreamed of persuading Carney to run for the party and, maybe one day, even lead it.

Carney quietly flirted with the idea of a leadership run in 2012, courted by Liberals smarting from a historic electoral thumping and desperately searching for a saviour.

But amid criticism that even the smallest whiff of partisanship was undermining the independence crucial to a central banker, Carney eventually squelched the speculation by saying he’d just as soon become a “circus clown” and then left Canada to take over the helm of the Bank of England.

He’s been coy about his political ambitions since returning to Canada last summer and releasing a book last month promoting his vision for a new kind of capitalism that combines the pursuit of profit with social purpose.

His view that the COVID-19 pandemic offers an opportunity to reset the way the world works, making it more inclusive, more equitable and more environmentally sustainable, dovetails neatly with the thinking of Trudeau’s government.

Carney’s appearance at the convention comes little more than a week before Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, herself seen as potential successor to Trudeau, is to deliver her first budget. It is expected to lay out in detail the cost of the pandemic, which has already sent the national deficit soaring past $380 billion, along with a plan to spend up to $100 billion more to fuel a more equitable, green, inclusive economic recovery.

Even if Carney doesn’t tip his hand later Friday about his political ambitions, endorsement of the government’s general direction by someone of his stature would be welcomed by Liberals.

In remarks to the convention Thursday evening, Freeland re-emphasized her belief that a national early learning and child-care program is an essential part of rebuilding the economy and getting women, who’ve been hardest hit by the pandemic, back into the work force.

Trudeau echoed that view Friday, saying the pandemic has demonstrated that child care “is not simply a social argument or a social program, it’s fundamentally an economic program.”

He also said the pandemic has “highlighted, and worsened, too many gaps in our society.” But he declined to weigh in on a top priority resolution being pushed by his own caucus, among others, calling for a universal basic income.

Trudeau has in the past suggested that now is not the time to contemplate such a major overhaul of Canada’s social safety net.

He noted Friday that “challenging” resolutions at past conventions have made their way into the Liberal platform and government policy and said this convention is an opportunity for Liberals to talk about “a wide range of great ideas that will help move Canada forward.”

“What they won’t be doing this weekend is debating about whether climate change is real. That debate is settled for Canadians,” Trudeau added, taking a jab at last month’s Conservative convention, where delegates rejected a resolution to acknowledge the reality of climate change.

