Former chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance faces criminal charge

Kristy Kirkup and Janice Dickson
Ottawa
Former chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance at a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in December 2019.

Former chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance has been criminally charged with one count of obstruction of justice.

The Department of National Defence said Thursday that the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) charged the now-retired general with one count of obstruction of justice, contrary to section 139 of the Criminal Code of Canada, on July 15.

The statement says that the CFNIS assumed investigative responsibility for allegations of misconduct on Feb. 4. and it was during the course of this investigation that the obstruction of justice allegedly occurred.

Mr. Vance is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DND said Thursday that the CFNIS decided to pursue the relevant criminal charge in the civilian justice system. Now that this is proceeding through that system, the department said, no further details can be released at this time.

The CFNIS is considered a specialized unit within the Canadian military police. Its mandate is to investigate serious and sensitive matters in relation to DND property, employees, and Canadian Armed Forces personnel serving in Canada and around the world.

This year, the Canadian Armed Forces has been rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct including investigations into allegations against Mr. Vance, along with Admiral Art McDonald, who initially replaced the former defence chief. Vice-Admiral Haydn Edmundson, head of military personnel, is also under investigation by military police amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Two parliamentary committees were also struck to study the issue of sexual misconduct in the military.

The federal government has appointed Louise Arbour to lead an independent review of the military’s handling of sexual assault, harassment and other misconduct takes place in the wake of months of criticism of the military’s culture and the way it responds to such cases.

