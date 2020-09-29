 Skip to main content
Former Conservative MP Rob Anders faces tax evasion charges

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Conservative MP Rob Anders is seen in the House of Commons, in a Sept. 26, 2012, file photo.

Former Conservative MP Rob Anders has been charged with tax evasion, as well as other Income Tax Act offences dating back to his years as a parliamentarian.

The five charges were first reported by the National Post and confirmed by the federal prosecutor’s office on Tuesday.

Anders was first elected as a Reform MP in 1997 and went on to represent his Calgary riding until 2015.

The government alleges that in 2012, 2013, and 2014 he under-reported his income, leading to multiple charges of making false statements on a tax return.

Prosecutors further allege that between 2012 and 2018 he evaded payment of taxes, and between 2012 and 2015 he claimed refunds or credits he wasn’t entitled to receive.

In 2012, members of Parliament made about $157,000 a year, and by 2014 they were making about $163,000.

Anders is scheduled to appear in a Calgary court on Oct. 30.

Anders could not immediately be reached for comment.

