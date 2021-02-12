 Skip to main content
Former Conservative MP Rob Anders to face tax evasion trial in October

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Former Conservative MP Rob Anders rises in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Sept. 26, 2012.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A two-week trial has been scheduled in the tax evasion case of former Conservative member of Parliament Rob Anders.

His lawyer appeared in Calgary court to enter not guilty pleas on his behalf.

The trial is to start Oct. 25.

Anders faces five charges, including tax evasion, some of which date back to his time in politics.

Anders was elected as a Reform MP in 1997 and went on to to represent his Calgary riding until 2015.

Court documents show that tax authorities allege Anders failed to report more than $750,000 in net income over five years.

The government alleges that Anders under-reported his income in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

Prosecutors further allege that between 2012 and 2018, he evaded payment of taxes, and between 2012 and 2015 he claimed refunds or credits he wasn’t entitled to receive.

An application to obtain a search warrant for his Calgary home was filed in March 2013 by the Canada Revenue Agency and outlines some of the allegations in the investigation.

The charges stem from an audit in 2012 and 2013 that found reported net rental losses on properties in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario at the same time as there were “unexplained” deposits in Anders’s bank account.

None of the allegations in the 35-page document have been proven in court.

In 2012, members of Parliament made about $157,000 a year, and by 2014 they were making about $163,000.

