A former chair of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has been named as interim federal ethics commissioner.

Konrad Winrich von Finckenstein, also a former federal court justice, is the second conflict and ethics commissioner named since Mario Dion, the full-time commissioner stepped down in February.

Martine Richard, named as interim commissioner, stepped down amid questions about the propriety of her holding the post given she is the sister in law of federal cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Mr. von Finckenstein’s appointment is for six months, and comes as work is underway to find a full-time commissioner, said a Thursday afternoon statement from the commissioner’s office.

His new job is to provide independent direction and advice to MPs and public office holders on conflict-of-interest-related matters.

While Mr. von Finckenstein takes on the assignment, he will not have a role in the search for a future, full-time commissioner, said the statement.

In the absence of a commissioner, Mr. Dion, who served as ethics commissioner from 2018 until this year, has said the vacancy in the office has put investigations on hold.

During Mr. Dion’s term in the office, he found Justin Trudeau and several cabinet ministers had broken ethics rules.

Mr. von Finckenstein, 78, has also served as head of the federal Competition Bureau during a long public-service career. He was also appointed last year to the Order of Canada.