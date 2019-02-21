Former Edmonton CFL executive to run for United Conservatives in Alberta vote

Open this photo in gallery Then CEO and president of the Eskimos Len Rhodes speaks to reporters in Edmonton in November, 2012. John Ulan/The Canadian Press

The former CEO of the CFL Edmonton Eskimos is to run in this spring’s Alberta election as a candidate for the United Conservative Party.

Len Rhodes, who left the Eskimos earlier this month, has been appointed by party leader Jason Kenney.

“I’ve always had it in the back of my mind to get involved in the political life, but I wanted it to be with the right party and under the best leadership,” Rhodes, standing beside Kenney, told a news conference Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

He said his Eskimos contract was going to expire at the end of 2019.

“When I had expressed that I wasn’t going to intend on renewing the contract, it accelerated the date where I could depart,” he said.

“It literally allowed me to get involved in this upcoming election.”

Rhodes said he was attracted by what the UCP wants to do with the economy. Kenney has pledged to reduce regulations and lower taxes.

“The headline on my CV has always read: ‘I specialize in turnarounds’ and this is really appropriate in this political situation that we’re facing,” said Rhodes.

“We’re not maximizing the potential.

“(Albertans) have lost our way recently, but it’s not that far off and we’re going to get it back on track.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Rhodes is also a past chairman of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce.

The appointment is a departure from the UCP’s stated desire to have grassroots supporters drive nominations. Three other candidates had been working to win the Edmonton-Meadows nomination.

But Kenney said there is latitude for him to appoint up to four high-profile candidates in unique circumstances when it’s deemed in the best interests of the party.

He said Rhodes is such a case, noting that it was only recently that Rhodes left his post with the Eskimos.

“He has not had the opportunity to mount a nomination campaign due to his professional obligations,” said Kenney.

“We believe it is in the best interests of Edmonton-Meadows and of Edmonton to have a candidate of his tremendous calibre carry the Conservative banner in the next election.”

Story continues below advertisement

All parties are working to fill their slates of candidates ahead of the election.

Premier Rachel Notley can drop the writ any time, but the voting by law must be over before the end of May.

The boundaries of Edmonton-Meadows have been significantly redrawn since the last election and the name changed from Edmonton-Mill Creek.

NDP backbencher Denise Woollard won the riding handily in 2015 with 56 per cent of the vote.

She is running against two other candidates to represent Edmonton-Meadows for the NDP in 2019.