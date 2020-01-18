 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Former envoys urge creation of a federal registry to keep track of work for foreign entities

Steven Chase
Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Former Quebec premier Jean Charest, who is contemplating a run for the Conservative Party leadership, has been acting as a consultant to Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. in the Meng Wanzhou extradition case and the tech giant’s efforts to participate in Canada’s 5G wireless networks.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Two ex-Canadian ambassadors to China say a report that former Quebec premier Jean Charest is doing consulting for Huawei is an example of why Canada needs a federal registry to keep track of work retired senior public office holders do for foreign governments and companies that are not independent of foreign states.

The Globe and Mail reported last week that Mr. Charest, who is contemplating a run for the Conservative Party leadership, has been acting as a consultant to Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. in the Meng Wanzhou extradition case and the tech giant’s efforts to participate in Canada’s 5G wireless networks. Mr. Charest, who also was a federal cabinet minister, has been part of a team at the law firm of McCarthy Tétrault, including former privy council clerk Wayne Wouters, that Huawei retained in the summer to offer strategic advice.

David Mulroney, Canadian envoy to China between 2009 and 2012, has proposed a registry modelled on one used in Australia to shed light on the work Canadians, including former senior public officials, do on behalf of foreign governments or their proxies.

Story continues below advertisement

He said he thinks private companies in China should be included because of the pervasive influence of Beijing’s ruling Communist Party. And because of Beijing’s 2017 national intelligence law, which requires Chinese companies to “support, co-operate with and collaborate in national intelligence work” when asked.

“I know companies like Huawei say they are independent and I duly note that, but my advice to the government would be there are no truly independent Chinese companies,” Mr. Mulroney said.

Guy Saint-Jacques, who was Canada’s ambassador to China between 2012 and 2016, said he would also like to see a registry established.

“I think it would bring more transparency,” he said, adding later, “all of this is related to having a less naïve approach to China.”

Mr. Saint-Jacques noted that another former Canadian privy council clerk, Kevin Lynch, was a board member for state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corp. (CNOOC) until he resigned in May, 2019.

The Globe reported last week that Mr. Charest and Mr. Wouters are providing strategic advice to Huawei. This includes business intelligence and policy advice on understanding the extradition process facing Ms. Meng, the chief financial officer and daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei. They are also advising the company as it seeks approval to sell equipment for the construction of Canada’s 5G networks. The federal government is conducting a cybersecurity review to determine whether Canada should bar the Chinese high-tech firm from participating.

Last week, Mr. Charest referred questions about his Huawei work to McCarthy-Tétrault, which declined to comment. The Globe reached out to McCarthy-Tétrault again this week for further comment about the firm’s work for Huawei, but received no response.

Story continues below advertisement

The Globe also attempted to contact other potential Conservative leadership candidates for comment.

The Conservative Party has urged the Trudeau government to ban Huawei from selling its 5G gear to Canadian telecoms as other members of the Fives Eyes intelligence partnership have done. The United States and Australia have blocked Huawei, and New Zealand rejected one proposal to build a 5G network with its gear. Britain and Canada have yet to decide.

MP Erin O’Toole, who is considering a run for the Conservative leadership, was the only one who responded. He said in a statement: “I will leave it to Mr. Charest to explain himself." He added: "I will continue to raise issues like the detention of our citizens, the disturbing internment of Uyghur Muslims and the need for Canada to stand with our Five Eyes security allies by not permitting Huawei on our 5G network. We need to put Canadian security first.”

Wenran Jiang, an adjunct professor with the University of British Columbia’s School of Public Policy and Global Affairs, said he would support a registry that brought more transparency to the work former public officials do for foreign entities, but he cautioned it would be difficult to determine what clients or activities to include.

Mr. Jiang also said he considers Huawei an independent company and not beholden to the Chinese government. “I think they are very much an independent company.”

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies