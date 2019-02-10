 Skip to main content

Former finance minister, ambassador and businessman Michael Wilson dies at 81

Tim Kiladze
Michael Wilson is seen in 2006.

Michael Wilson, a former federal finance minister who had a storied career in politics and business, has died at the age of 81.

Mr. Wilson served as finance minister under prime minister Brian Mulroney in the 1980s, and later had responsibility for negotiating the North American free-trade agreement. After leaving government, he served as Canada’s ambassador to the United States and also held senior roles at UBS Canada, Royal Bank of Canada and, most recently, Barclays Capital Canada.

His death on Sunday was confirmed by Bruce Rothney, chief executive officer of Barclays Capital Canada, who said Mr. Wilson died of cancer.

“Michael Wilson was a giant in political life,” Mr. Mulroney told The Globe and Mail on Sunday. “Not only was he an outstanding minister of finance, but he was a leader in almost every important initiative the government undertook in nine years.”

Canadian business leaders had deep respect for Mr. Wilson. “He was a remarkable embodiment of what’s great about Canada,” said Mr. Rothney. “He cared deeply about other people.”

“He had this child-like innocent curiosity,” Mr. Rothney added. “He was always asking questions, he was always learning.”

Beyond his political and professional pursuits, Mr. Wilson dedicated himself to raising awareness of mental health issues after his son Cameron died by suicide in 1995, at age 29​.

“Some will say that his work after he finished public office in the field of mental health rivalled his terrific achievements while in government," Mr. Mulroney said. "Mike was a wonderful man and a loyal friend and I will miss him dearly.”

