Politics

Former finance minister Bill Morneau takes fellowship at Yale University

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Finance Minister Bill Morneau speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on Aug. 17, 2020.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Former finance minister Bill Morneau is heading back to the classroom next year.

He has been appointed a senior fellow at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, where he will join other fellows such as former U.S. secretary of state John Kerry.

The Ivy League university says Morneau will teach a graduate course on global economic policy-making in the spring semester.

Morneau is also running to be secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

He became Canada’s candidate for the OECD job after resigning suddenly as finance minister and as a Liberal MP in August.

At the time, Morneau said he had considered leaving the cabinet role for some time and he never intended to run for a third term.

Morneau said the country needed a finance minister who wanted to be in the job over the years it could take for Canada’s economy to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

