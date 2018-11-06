Former Governor-General David Johnston to release expense report

Former Governor-General David Johnston says he’ll present the public with a report on expenses he’s incurred since he left Rideau Hall a year ago.

Johnston, who was governor-general from October 2010 until October 2017, says the office is an important democratic institution and its responsibilities continue into retirement.

He also says it is “very important” for the public to take an interest in the office’s spending and work can always be done to make the process more open.

Story continues below advertisement

He did not comment specifically on the spending of Adrienne Clarkson, another former governor-general, who’s billed taxpayers for more than $1 million in expenses since leaving the job in early 2005.

Clarkson defended the spending in a Globe and Mail essay, saying the financial support she has received is in keeping with what’s been extended to her predecessors and successors through a program established in 1979.

Johnston spoke to reporters today after appearing before a Commons committee about his nomination to lead a commission organizing federal leaders’ debates for the next election.