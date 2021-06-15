Former Green Party MP Jenica Atwin changes position on Israel to align with Liberals

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Former Green Party MP Jenica Atwin changes position on Israel to align with Liberals

Marieke Walsh and Ian Bailey
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Former Green Party MP Jenica Atwin.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

New Liberal MP Jenica Atwin has changed her position on Israel to more closely align with her new party, less than a week after she said defecting from the Greens would not change her position on the issue.

Rookie Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is being blamed for the Fredericton MP’s floor crossing, which cut the Green caucus down to two MPs and lost them their only member outside of British Columbia. Ms. Paul now faces a challenge to her position from the Quebec wing of the party.

Former leader Elizabeth May said Monday she would not publicly state her position on Ms. Paul’s future, but she urged the new Leader to make amends with Ms. Atwin and bring her back to the Green fold.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals are also taking heat for welcoming into their caucus an MP who openly espoused anti-Israel views.

On Monday, Ms. Atwin distanced herself from her previous comments on Israel.

“Palestinians are suffering. Israelis are also suffering as well as their loved ones in Canada and around the world,” Ms. Atwin said in a statement posted to Twitter Monday. “Antisemitism is wrong. Islamophobia and racism are wrong.”

Ms. Atwin announced her defection last week at a news conference alongside veteran Liberal MP Dominic LeBlanc. Mr. LeBlanc said the Liberals welcome differences of opinion and Ms. Atwin said her previous comments on Israel stand.

“I stand with Palestine! There are no two sides to this conflict, only human rights abuses! #EndApartheid,” she said in a Twitter post in May.

Since then, Jewish groups and a former Liberal MP criticized the Liberals for accepting her into the fold. In the House of Commons on Friday, Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau was asked about Ms. Atwin’s comments, and said the government is “completely against any antisemitism that would be displayed by any Canadian citizen.”

“On the question of the apartheid label, we reject it, categorically,” Mr. Garneau said on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Ms. Atwin said she regrets if her choice of words “caused harm to those who are suffering.”

B’nai Brith Canada chief executive officer Michael Mostyn said in a statement Monday that her comments “are a positive first step, but there remains work to be done.”

Prominent Green Party activist and defeated leadership candidate Dimitri Lascaris jumped on her reversal, which the MP made four days after she said she stood by her May comments and that she planned to have “difficult conversations” with Liberals about her position on Israel.

“Progressives around the country, take note: You do not change the Liberal Party. The Liberal Party changes you,” Mr. Lascaris said on Twitter.

Ms. Atwin did not reply to an interview request on Monday and Ms. Paul was not available for comment. The Greens declined to provide a statement responding to the Quebec wing’s call for her resignation.

The Green Party’s federal council is meeting on Tuesday. For Ms. Paul to be removed, three-quarters of the council would have to agree with it, and then members would vote at a subsequent general meeting, according to the party’s constitution.

Story continues below advertisement

PEI Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker told The Globe and Mail he knew there was “internal strife” and he’s disappointed it “wasn’t resolved quickly or properly.”

Ms. May and B.C. Green MP Paul Manly blamed Ms. Atwin’s exit on an attack from Ms. Paul’s senior adviser, Noah Zatzman, in response to her comments on Israel. Mr. Zatzman, who has now left Ms. Paul’s office, accused unspecified Green MPs of discrimination and antisemitism. “We will work to defeat you,” he said.

Ms. Paul should apologize to Ms. Atwin and repudiate her former aide’s comments, Ms. May said.

“Losing Jenica is not something I am prepared to accept without a fight,” Ms. May said. “She is a Green – and we want her back.”

Mr. Bevan-Baker, who is also the Leader of the official opposition in PEI, said he fears what’s happened “is going to have consequences for the federal party, both immediate and perhaps longer term depending on how this plays out.”

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies