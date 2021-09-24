 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Former Liberal MP Adam Vaughan urges successor Kevin Vuong to resign, not sit as independent MP

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Former Liberal MP Adam Vaughan responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons, in Ottawa on Oct. 30, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The former Liberal MP for Spadina-Fort York is urging his newly elected successor, Kevin Vuong, to resign.

Vuong was dropped as the Liberal candidate in the downtown Toronto riding just two days before election day but still managed to emerge the winner Monday and now plans to sit as an Independent MP.

His predecessor, Adam Vaughan, who did not seek re-election, is now cricitizing Vuong for refusing to resign.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaughan says he won’t brief his successor on sensitive cases in the riding because he doesn’t trust him.

The former Liberal MP says he has already begun conversations with neighbouring MPs and ministers about handling sensitive cases, as well as local inquiries from constituents who don’t want to approach Vuong.

Vuong was disavowed as the Liberal candidate after it emerged he did not tell the party he had once been charged with sexual assault; the charge was dropped, and Vuong denies the allegations.

Follow the party leaders and where they stand on the issues this election campaign by signing up for our Morning or Evening Update newsletters.

For subscribers only: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies