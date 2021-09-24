Former Liberal MP Adam Vaughan urges successor Kevin Vuong to resign, not sit as independent MP

Open this photo in gallery Former Liberal MP Adam Vaughan responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons, in Ottawa on Oct. 30, 2020. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The former Liberal MP for Spadina-Fort York is urging his newly elected successor, Kevin Vuong, to resign.

Vuong was dropped as the Liberal candidate in the downtown Toronto riding just two days before election day but still managed to emerge the winner Monday and now plans to sit as an Independent MP.

His predecessor, Adam Vaughan, who did not seek re-election, is now cricitizing Vuong for refusing to resign.

Vaughan says he won’t brief his successor on sensitive cases in the riding because he doesn’t trust him.

The former Liberal MP says he has already begun conversations with neighbouring MPs and ministers about handling sensitive cases, as well as local inquiries from constituents who don’t want to approach Vuong.

Vuong was disavowed as the Liberal candidate after it emerged he did not tell the party he had once been charged with sexual assault; the charge was dropped, and Vuong denies the allegations.

