Former Liberal MP Raj Grewal charged with fraud, breach of trust

Former Liberal MP Raj Grewal is facing five criminal charges in relation to personal loans he incurred while in office.

On Friday, the RCMP’s national division charged Mr. Grewal with four counts of breach of trust and one count of fraud over $5,000.

In a press release the RCMP allege Mr. Grewal failed to report millions in personal loans to the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner “in circumstances that constitute a criminal breach of trust.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Mounties also allege Mr. Grewal used his public office to solicit loans for his personal benefit and that he also used his constituency office budget for his personal benefit. Those actions amounted to criminal fraud or breach of trust, the RCMP allege.

The law firm representing Mr. Grewal responded to The Globe and Mail’s request for comment on his behalf. Nader Hasan of Stockwoods Barristers said his client strongly rejects the allegations.

“Mr. Grewal adamantly denies these allegations – as he has done steadfastly since 2018. He looks forward to having his day in court and clearing his name,” Mr. Hasan said in a statement.

The Prime Minister’s Office and Liberal Party of Canada did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mr. Grewal was one of many rookie MPs to join the government benches after the October 2015 election, but he resigned from the Liberal caucus in November 2018 to sit as an independent. He did not seek re-election last year.

At the time, Mr. Grewal said his exit from the Liberal caucus was for “personal and medical reasons.” He later released a video statement saying he accumulated millions of dollars in debt, all of which has been paid back and could be traced. In the November 2018 video, Mr. Grewal said that he began playing the card game blackjack in 2016 at Quebec’s Casino du Lac-Leamy, across the river from Parliament Hill.

This habit caused him to borrow millions “solely from friends and family to continue to fuel the gambling,” Mr. Grewal said. He said every loan was in the form of a cheque, and that the debts were repaid. He apologized to his family, saying they “bailed [him] out.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This has nothing to do at all with anything sinister except to feed my own addiction,” Mr. Grewal said at the time. Mr. Grewal, 35, is a lawyer and returned to private practice after leaving elected office, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In their Friday statement, the RCMP said the charges bring an end to an investigation that began in September 2017. The investigation was triggered by information about “suspicious transactions” that the Mounties received from Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), the regulator that monitors large transactions.

The investigation was conducted by the Mountie’s Sensitive and International Investigations section which works on “criminal activity that poses a threat to Canada’s government institutions, public officials, the integrity of the Crown, or that imperils Canada’s political, economic or social integrity.”

The RCMP said Mr. Grewal is expected to appear in court in Ottawa on Oct. 6, 2020.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.