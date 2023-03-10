Former Liberal MP Raj Grewal arrives for a court hearing in July, 2022, in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Ontario Superior Court has dropped two criminal charges against former Liberal MP Raj Grewal, after his lawyers requested a directed verdict to acquit the ex-politician of breach of trust.

Justice Sylvia Corthorn delivered her decision at the Ottawa courthouse on Friday, and she immediately hinted at her decision at the beginning of the hearing by saying she wanted to bring the case to a close.

In a brief ruling, Justice Corthorn determined that the Crown had not presented evidence beyond a reasonable doubt. The charges “can neither reasonably nor logically be drawn,” she said.

“I find Mr. Grewal not guilty.”

Mr. Grewal’s lawyer, Nader Hasan, argued before the court in February that the Crown has not presented enough evidence to prove its case, and asked the court to dismiss the charges before the defence even presented its case.

He said the Crown had failed to establish essential elements required for a breach of trust finding.

The Crown had sought to prove that Mr. Grewal used his political office for personal gain, offering access to events with the Prime Minister and help with immigration files in exchange for large loans that went toward his gambling debt.

In written arguments filed in Ontario Superior Court, the defence said Mr. Grewal’s conduct fell squarely within the non-criminal category.

The RCMP charged Mr. Grewal with four counts of breach of trust and one count of fraud in September, 2020. However the Crown had already dropped three charges since then.

Mr. Grewal was one of many rookie MPs to join the government benches after the election of October, 2015, but he resigned from the Liberal caucus in November, 2018, to sit as an independent. He did not seek re-election in his Brampton riding in the 2019 election.

