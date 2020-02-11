 Skip to main content

Former minister Jane Philpott appointed dean of Queen’s faculty of health sciences

KINGSTON, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Former federal health minister Jane Philpott, seen in a May 27, 2019, file photo, will serve as dean of the faculty and director of Queen's medical school.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Former federal health minister Jane Philpott has been tapped to lead the faculty of health sciences at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont.

The university says Philpott, who represented the Ontario riding of Markham-Stouffville from 2015 until last year’s federal election, will serve as dean of the faculty and director of its medical school.

She is set to take on her new role on July 1.

A long-time family physician before launching her political career, Philpott says in a tweet she “can hardly wait” to start her new job.

The former politician made headlines last year when she resigned from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet over the SNC-Lavalin affair.

She ran for re-election as an Independent but the seat went to Liberal Helena Jaczek, a former Ontario health minister.

Shortly afterwards, Philpott, who also served as Indigenous services minister, announced she had accepted a position as special health adviser to the Nishnawbe Aski Nation, which comprises 49 remote communities in northwestern Ontario.

That plan quickly changed due to the federal ethics law, which imposes a two-year “cooling off period” on former ministers before they can work for, contract with or serve on the board of directors of any entity with which they had “direct and significant dealings” during their last year as a minister.

Philpott had extensive dealings with NAN during her time as minister. As a result, she has said her work with the First Nation will have to be strictly voluntary.

