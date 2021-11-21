The Parti Québécois says it will be running a new candidate in the Marie-Victorin riding in Longueuil, south of Montreal.
Party leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says former NDP MP Pierre Nantel, who held the seat of Longueuil – Saint-Hubert between 2011 and 2019 before being removed from the party, will run under the PQ banner in an upcoming by-election.
The seat in Marie-Victorin became vacant after Catherine Fournier was elected mayor of Longueuil on Nov. 7.
Nantel, who joined the Green party in the 2019 election, said during a news conference he has always been a sovereigntist and decided to run with the Greens due to the climate emergency.
Premier François Legault said on Nov. 13 the by-election will be held after Christmas.
The riding has historically been dominated by the Parti Quebecois since 1985.
