Former PM Jean Chrétien prepared to travel to China to help free Spavor and Kovrig

Robert Fife Ottawa Bureau Chief
Steven Chase
Ottawa
Former Liberal Prime Minister Jean Chrétien is prepared to travel to Beijing to help free two jailed Canadians and resolve a Chinese trade blockage against Canadian farm products.

The Conservative Party, as well as former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, have urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to enlist Mr. Chrétien as a special envoy.

A spokesman for Mr. Chrétien said he would go to China if asked to do so.

"If the Prime Minister asks Mr. Chrétien, he would be prepared to go to China to serve Canada at this difficult time to help our farmers and bring our two Canadians home,” spokesman Bruce Hartley told The Globe and Mail Friday.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to a Globe request on whether Mr. Trudeau would reach out to Mr. Chrétien, who was known for close ties to Beijing’s leadership and for leading Team Canada trips to China in the 1990s.

Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were arrested on allegations of violating China’s national security shortly after Canada detained senior Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou in December.

China has demanded her immediate release and has severely curtailed the import of Canola and other farm products.

Ms. Meng was detained at the request of U.S. law enforcement officials on allegations of fraud relating to American sanctions against Iran.

