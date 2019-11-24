 Skip to main content

Politics

Former president of Ukraine reveals details of 2017 meeting with Rudy Giuliani

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Petro Poroshenko, former president of Ukraine, speaks at a session at the Halifax International Security Forum in Halifax on Nov. 24, 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A former president of Ukraine has weighed in on the ongoing American impeachment inquiry by confirming he met with President Donald Trump’s prominent adviser in late 2017.

But Petro Poroshenko told a security conference in Halifax he and Rudy Giuliani talked only about U.S. support, and insisted Giuliani did not ask for anything in return.

Poroshenko says he spoke with Giuliani about increasing American support for the Ukrainian military, cybersecurity and financial reforms.

Poroshenko’s account of the meeting came under intense scrutiny at the annual Halifax International Security Forum because of the close connection between Ukrainian politics and the impeachment inquiry.

The impeachment process started after a whistleblower alleged that during a July 25 telephone call, U.S. President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymur Zelensky he would withhold military aid unless Zelensky agreed to investigate former Vice-President Joe Biden.

The whistle-blower and other U.S. officials have accused Trump of using the power of his office to illegally solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.

Poroshenko says Giuliani promised to increase U.S. co-operation with Ukraine — but he insisted Giuliani never mentioned Biden.

