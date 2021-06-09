Former residential school day scholars, children reach proposed settlement agreement with Ottawa

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Former residential school day scholars, children reach proposed settlement agreement with Ottawa

Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett took part in the announcement of a proposed settlement agreement that recognized the harms experienced by former students who attended residential schools during daytime hours and their children.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Former students who attended residential schools during daytime hours and their children have been recognized for the harms they experienced in a proposed settlement agreement after a 14-year legal battle.

The agreement, which will have to be approved by the Federal Court, proposes $10,000 for each eligible day scholar as well as $50-million for a Day Scholars Revitalization Fund, designed to support healing as well as the reclaiming of language and culture.

All day scholars who were alive as of May 30, 2005, are included in the settlement. In cases where a day scholar has died since that date, their families or estates will be able to apply on their behalf.

Story continues below advertisement

Survivors and descendants of students who went to residential schools but returned home in the evening were left out of the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, which represented a consensus reached between legal counsel for former students of the schools, legal counsel for the churches, Indigenous organizations and the Government of Canada.

Day scholars were later able to seek compensation for physical and sexual abuse that they suffered while attending the schools, but not for the experience of attending the institutions, because they returned to their homes at night. They said they were unjustly excluded from that agreement and the proposed settlement means harms suffered by day scholars and their children are finally being acknowledged.

B.C. First Nation calls on Ottawa to remove day-school buildings

The details of the agreement were announced on Wednesday at a news conference with Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and representative plaintiffs of a class-action lawsuit.

“That harm is what is being recognized today,” Ms. Bennett said in an interview with The Globe and Mail. “Just by attending these schools, harm was done and the harm is still being done in the intergenerational trauma amongst the descendants and communities.”

Charlotte Gilbert, a day scholar and a representative plaintiff, said Wednesday it has been a long and painful process to reach this stage. She described the court process as having to relive and regurgitate the same trauma that she and other students endured.

“We were children,” she said.

Before compensation can begin, the Federal Court must first determine if the settlement is fair, reasonable and in the best interests of class members. A settlement approval hearing is scheduled to begin this September.

Story continues below advertisement

Until Aug. 21, class members will be able to review the proposed settlement and provide their comments to the court on paper, Ms. Bennett said. The process will be opened to all individuals who might be eligible, she added, noting that Ottawa believes that is “thousands.”

Rita Poulsen, a representative plaintiff for the litigation’s descendant class, said Wednesday that no lawsuit will change what happened to her father and to his children. She said she hopes the settlement will facilitate a path toward healing and the revitalization of languages and cultures.

Diena Jules, a former student of the Kamloops Indian Residential School and a representative plaintiff for the survivor class, said she suffered greatly while attending the school, including the loss of her language, culture pride and identity.

The signing of the agreement is a recognition of that suffering experienced by the day scholars, Ms. Bennett said.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said it has a been a long and painful fight for survivors. He also said that his party is glad an agreement has been reached but a judge will determine if it is a fair settlement.

Jamie Schmale, the Conservative critic for Crown-Indigenous Relations, called the settlement agreement a positive step toward reconciliation. He said that work cannot end here and stressed the need for the government to adequately respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s specific calls to action, which pertain to children who went missing from residential schools and burial information.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa has faced increased political pressure to do more after the announcement almost two weeks ago from Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation of the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in B.C.

The Kamloops residential school’s unmarked graves: What we know about the children’s remains, and Canada’s reaction so far

Last week, Ms. Bennett announced that $27-million would be distributed on an urgent basis to assist Indigenous communities to locate and identify missing children.

The federal government said Wednesday that over the past several months it has been engaged with counsel for the plaintiffs for the day scholars and their descendants for a resolution. Ms. Bennett said Ottawa strives to resolve Indigenous claims to live up to the government’s commitment to reconciliation, especially those involving children, outside the courts wherever possible.

In 2019, when Jody Wilson-Raybould was justice minister, the Liberal government issued a directive on civil litigation involving Indigenous peoples, which included a core theme to promote “resolution and settlement, and seeks opportunities to narrow or avoid potential litigation.”

Ms. Wilson-Raybould, now an Independent MP, said last week on Twitter that the release of that directive was important and she called upon the federal government to reread it. In addition, she said Ottawa should stop fighting First Nations children in court.

On Monday, Ms. Wilson-Raybould and 270 other MPs from all political stripes voted in favour of an NDP motion that included calls for Ottawa to drop judicial reviews of two orders from the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal on discrimination of Indigenous children. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet abstained from voting.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the passage of this non-binding motion, the federal government has not given any indication that it will be ending its legal efforts in Federal Court. Proceedings on this issue are scheduled for next week.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Wednesday that Ottawa will compensate First Nations children in a fair and equitable fashion. He also said there is not a single order “that any tribunal in the country can issue that will completely fix the system.” Communities will exercise their own jurisdiction and self-determination, he added.

The number for the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is 1-866-925-4419. British Columbia has a First Nations and Indigenous Crisis Line offered through the KUU-US Crisis Line Society, toll-free at 1-800-588-8717.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies