Former Senate committee chair criticizes new budgetary measures for accessing additional funds

CHRIS WATTIE

A memo sent to senators in late March outlining how some of them can access additional funds for living expenses has sparked criticism from a senator who was once chair of the Senate committee that approved budgetary measures.

The memo said that if senators meet certain criteria, they can request up to $7,500 per year for additional living expenses. Alternatively, they can request a supplemental budget of up to $300 per day for late Senate sittings or additional sitting days outside the Senate’s regular schedule. The measures were approved in 2018 and implemented last year.

Leo Housakos, a Conservative senator from Quebec and formerly chair of the Senate Internal Economy, Budgets and Administration committee (CIBA), said he was “surprised” to receive the memo because he did not know about the change. He raised a number of concerns that he has with the budgetary measures, including the way they were adopted, communicated to senators and the potential for abuse.

“This is not an administrative decision of issuing a contract of public submission to buy paper clips and this year they were five per cent more expensive … this is a little bit deeper than that,” he said in a recent interview with The Globe and Mail.

Lax spending rules in the Senate years ago led to RCMP criminal investigations and an Auditor-General probe in 2013 after a number of senators were accused of filing inappropriate travel, hospitality and living expenses. Only one senator, Mike Duffy, was brought to trial and he was found not guilty.

The Senate operated under an honour system at the time and auditors argued that the spending rules were unclear, making it difficult to know whether rules had been broken. The Senate subsequently tightened its spending rules and accountability.

Mr. Housakos said the March memo should have been sent to senators by the committee’s chair and deputy chairs, explaining the issue, why it needed to be corrected and why the current budget of $25,800 was not enough.

Senator Lucie Moncion, chair of the subcommittee on Senate estimates, said the measures were approved by CIBA in November, 2018, based on her committee’s recommendation. When asked about the criticism of the criteria, Ms. Moncion said she is “not of that opinion … and whatever people think about this, it’s their problem.”

She said senators should be aware of the changes, saying they were provided with information and that it’s online. She added that senators were invited to receive briefings from Senate administration about the changes.

Mr. Housakos also questioned whether increasing the housing budget is necessary, arguing that the current budget should be enough to cover expenses.

“As a sitting senator with my current budget of $25,000-$26,000 of living allowance, that is more than adequate, and at the end of the year, I’m left over with significant amount of budget.”

“I’ve never had a problem, but I don’t stay at the Chateau Laurier,” he added.

Ms. Moncion, a member of the Independent Senators group, said the measures are necessary because some senators, particularly in leadership positions, were finding that they had living expenses, for example, that were not covered by the existing budget. Other senators who can access some of the funds, she said, were those having difficulty scheduling flights home late on Thursday evenings, meaning they had to stay in hotels for at least an extra night.

Mr. Housakos said he is also concerned about the rules applying only to some senators, calling the criteria ambiguous and therefore prone to misuse.

“It’s that ambiguity in rules and letting that ambiguity be determined by the Senate bureaucratic administration, which created all of the havoc that we had in the first place,” he said, adding that the measure “provides a breeding ground for abuse.”

Mr. Housakos questioned how it will be determined which senators are approved for additional funding, and how it will be disclosed.

Ms. Moncion said she did not know how it would be disclosed.

Alison Korn, a spokeswoman for the Senate, said that expenses under this specific measure “are not disclosed separately, but are disclosed as part of each eligible senator’s living expenses.” She said living expenses continue to be reported for each senator, and they’re posted online.

So far there are no statistics for how many senators were approved last year. Ms. Korn said the 2019-20 fiscal year ended on March 31, 2020, and statistics for the year are not yet finalized. She also said there was no increase in the overall Senate budget for this measure.

After speaking with The Globe, Mr. Housakos sent a letter to Independent Senator Sabi Marwah, chair of CIBA, and deputy chairs Senator Jim Munson, a member of the Progressive Senate Group, and Conservative Senator Denise Batters, outlining his concerns.

Mr. Marwah did not respond to a request for comment. Mr. Munson said he had no comment.

Ms. Batters said initially that she had difficulty recalling that the measures had been put into place.

“ … quite frankly, I think that’s because there’s constant new spending measures that are being pumped through the Senate, and it’s getting a bit difficult to keep track of them all," she said, while pointing the finger at newly appointed senators who she says try to “hurry things through” committee.

