Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour to review sexual harassment, misconduct in the military

Open this photo in gallery Louise Arbour, special representative of the United Nations secretary-general for international migration, speaks during a news conference in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Dec. 9, 2018. FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images

The federal government has appointed former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour as an independent reviewer to examine sexual harassment and misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the Department of National Defence (DND).

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said on Thursday that Ms. Arbour will provide recommendations on how the military and the department can set up an independent, external reporting system for those affected by misconduct and free from the chain of command.

Mr. Sajjan also apologized to every member in the CAF and person in the DND who has been affected by sexual harassment and violence and who felt they did not have adequate support.

“I am truly sorry,” he said. “We know we must transform the culture of the defence team to one of dignity and respect and we need to put in place an external reporting system outside of the chain of command to begin rebuilding confidence.”

Justin Trudeau and his chief of staff have been criticized by opposition parties for the handling of a sexual-misconduct allegation related to Canada’s top soldier, Jonathan Vance, in 2018, while two parliamentary committees have heard from survivors of military sexual trauma in last number of weeks.

The federal government said Thursday it accepts responsibility for its failings, including victims not trusting the current reporting systems of the DND and CAF. The review led by Ms. Arbour will examine policies, procedures, programs, practices and culture within National Defence, and she will make recommendations on addressing systemic issues and culture change within the organization. Ms. Arbour will also examine the CAF military justice system to ensure it is more responsive to the needs of those affected while holding perpetrators to account.

It was also announced on Thursday that Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre, the acting chief of the defence staff, and deputy minister Jody Thomas will create a new internal organization to be led by Lieutenant-General Jennie Carignan as the chief of professional conduct and culture. The DND said this will ensure that immediate steps are taken to act on upon any interim recommendations that are made.

On Friday, the Conservatives plan to present a motion at the House of Commons defence committee to have Mr. Trudeau’s chief of staff, Katie Telford, appear for no less than two hours. They want the committee to be held in public, televised and for Ms. Telford to be called to testify within the next seven days.

The push to have Ms. Telford appear comes in the wake of a committee appearance by Elder Marques, a former senior adviser inside the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), who testified on Friday.

Mr. Marques told MPs that Ms. Telford spoke with him in March 2018 about a concern related to Mr. Vance, who was chief of defence staff at the time. He also said that despite a lack of detail around the nature of the allegation, everyone appreciated the potential gravity of the issue. Mr. Vance denied any wrongdoing in an interview with Global News, but otherwise has not commented.

Three years ago, Mr. Sajjan was alerted to an allegation raised directly with then-military ombudsman Gary Walbourne. Mr. Sajjan declined to see the evidence and alerted his former chief of staff, Zita Astravas, who made the Prime Minister’s Office aware. The PMO then referred the matter to the Privy Council Office, the department that supports the Prime Minister and the cabinet, but it could not obtain further information, Mr. Trudeau said.

In the House of Commons on Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau said “nobody knew that it was a Me Too complaint.” He has also said that he only learned of detailed allegations against Mr. Vance in news reports this year. The former chief of defence staff retired in January and is now the subject of an investigation by military police.

Mr. Walbourne told The Globe and Mail this week that he was surprised by the Prime Minister’s comments, adding that he told Mr. Sajjan that he had “an allegation of inappropriate sexual behaviour against the chief of defence staff.”

“I did tell him what type of complaint I had received,” Mr. Walbourne said. “The minister clearly, clearly knew what I was holding.”

