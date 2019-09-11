 Skip to main content

Politics Former Veterans Affairs minister Greg Thompson dies at 72

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Former Veterans Affairs minister Greg Thompson dies at 72

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Greg Thompson served as minister of Veterans Affairs and regional minister for New Brunswick under former prime minister Stephen Harper.

The Canadian Press

New Brunswick politician Greg Thompson, who served in both the provincial and federal cabinets – including time as minister of Veterans Affairs – has died at the age of 72.

Thompson was first elected as a member of Parliament in 1988 and later re-elected in 1997, 2000, 2006 and 2008.

He served as minister of Veterans Affairs and regional minister for New Brunswick under former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Story continues below advertisement

In the mid-1990s Thompson was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma but battled the illness.

In 2018 he entered provincial politics and was elected as the member of the riding of Saint Croix, then named minister of intergovernmental affairs.

In a statement, Premier Blaine Higgs says Thompson’s life was anchored in service to others and the love of his family.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter