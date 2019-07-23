Former violin teacher Claude Eric Trachy convicted on sexual assault-related charges

The Ontario Court of Appeal has convicted disgraced violin teacher Claude Eric Trachy on more than two dozen sexual and indecent assault charges for touching his students’ breasts and nipples during lessons.

It’s a sweeping reversal of a decision rendered last spring in a Chatham, Ont. courthouse, where Superior Court Justice Thomas Carey had acquitted Mr. Trachy on all 51 counts of sexual interference, sexual exploitation, sexual assault and indecent assault.

The appeal court ruled that the trial judge was entitled to make a “factual finding” and accept Mr. Trachy’s evidence that he had no sexual purpose behind touching his students. However, Justice Carey made legal errors in not convicting the teacher, now 73, on the charges where sexual intent is not a factor, according to the appeal decision, released Tuesday.

Justice Carey provided “no analysis with respect to the sexual integrity of the complainants and whether that integrity was violated by the respondent’s touching of their breasts,” write Justices Mary Lou Benotto, David Doherty and Grant Huscroft, in their ruling.

They further say the trial did not examine offences in the context of the student-teacher relationship. Many of the women were children going through puberty at the time, their developing breasts and changing bodies an apparent reason given by Mr. Trachy to re-measure them, ostensibly to fit the girls for instrument shoulder rests.

The victims were women who took music lessons with him between the 1970s and early 1990s, when he would have been about 45-years old.

“But for the error by the trial judge, the ‘concrete reality’ of this case establishes proof of the sexual and indecent nature of the touching beyond a reasonable doubt,” the justices wrote.

They also overturned the acquittals and instead ordered a stay on two charges related to one of the victims, who was 23-years-old at the time of the incident. Convictions were entered in the cases of 19 others.

Mr. Trachy will return to Superior Court for sentencing.