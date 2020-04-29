Former Winnipeg mayor, Ontario cabinet minister Glen Murray joins race for Green Party leadership

A former Winnipeg mayor and Ontario cabinet minister is joining the leadership race for the federal Green Party.
Glen Murray says he wants to push issues such as a guaranteed liveable income, better public transit and more protections for the environment.
Murray served as Winnipeg mayor from 1998 to 2004.
He was later a cabinet minister in Ontario’s Liberal government.
The Green Party is choosing a successor to Elizabeth May in October.
Other leadership contestants so far include lawyers Annamie Paul and David Merner as well as Amita Kuttner, a co-founder of a non-profit group who studied astrophysics.
