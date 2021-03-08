Freeland announces 18-member task force on women and the economy ahead of 2021 budget

Open this photo in gallery Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland responds to a question after delivering the 2020 fiscal update in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 30, 2020. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Timed to coincide with International Women’s Day, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced the creation of an 18-member Task Force on Women and the Economy.

The panel will begin meeting this month in advance of the 2021 budget, which has not yet been scheduled. The Globe and Mail reported Monday that the Liberal government has ruled out releasing a budget in March or early April, meaning more than two years will have passed since the last federal budget was released in March, 2019.

Ms. Freeland’s Monday announcement said women represented the majority of workers in industries that have been the most affected during the pandemic, such as service, hospitality and tourism.

Story continues below advertisement

In the fall economic statement, Ms. Freeland said the 2021 budget will include a plan to spend up to $100-billion over three years on supporting Canada’s post-pandemic recovery.

Also on Monday, Ms. Freeland will host the opening discussion at a two-day federal conference called Canada’s Feminist Response and Recovery Summit.

The panel features Armine Yalnizyan, an economist and Atkinson Fellow who has popularized the term “she-session” to describe the fact that women are facing disproportionally negative economic consequences as a result of the pandemic. Ms. Yalnizyan is also on the new task force.

The other three summit panelists are Monique Leroux, former president and chief executive officer of Desjardins Group and chair of the federal Industry Strategy Council, which issued policy recommendations for the government in December; former Indspire CEO Roberta Jamieson; and Sarah Kaplan, Director of the Institute for Gender and the Economy at the University of Toronto.

The women on the new task force include CEOs, child care advocates, economists, academics, and labour and Indigenous leaders.

In a report this month, RBC economists Dawn Desjardins and Carrie Freestone warned that the effects of the pandemic will mean that women are more likely than men to face an extended period of joblessness this year.

The RBC report found that almost half a million Canadian women who lost their jobs during the pandemic had not returned to work as of January.

Story continues below advertisement

“Women have shouldered a heavier burden when the pandemic added home-schooling to their load,” it said. “In the last year, 12 times as many mothers as fathers left their jobs to care for toddlers or school-aged children.”

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.