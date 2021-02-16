 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Freeland appeals to Conservatives to hurry passage of COVID-19 relief bill

Lee Berthiaume
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, on Nov. 30, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is appealing to the official Opposition Conservatives to hasten passage of a COVID-19 relief bill through the House of Commons.

The appeal is in a letter from Freeland to Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole sent Tuesday, as members of Parliament return from a week-long break and prepared to resume debate on Bill C-14.

In the letter, a copy of which was provided to The Canadian Press, Freeland accuses the Tories of having dragged their feet on the proposed legislation for no good reason – and to the detriment of Canadians.

“If you oppose the bill, as you have every right to do, end the delay, let the bill come to a vote, and vote against it,” Freeland wrote. “Mr. O’Toole, this is delay for the sake of delay – at the expense of the country.”

O’Toole fired back during a news conference on Tuesday morning, suggesting part of the impetus for Bill C-14 was the Liberal government’s need to fix errors in previous, hastily passed COVID-19 relief bills.

“Minister Freeland knows that this legislation is intended to fix problems from their last rush exercise,” he said.

“We’re having some modest debate. She and her government are in charge of the legislative calendar. If it’s a priority, we should be debating that bill today and every day until it gets passed.”

The Liberal government introduced the proposed legislation at the beginning of December, to enact spending measures proposed in its fall economic statement.

That includes billions of dollars in new pandemic-related aid to top up and expand existing programs as well as new, targeted support for hard-hit industries.

The Liberals have also promised $1,200 per child under six for families earning up to $120,000, and $600 for families earning over that amount.

More than two months later, however, partly thanks to a six-week Christmas break in Parliament, the bill has made little progress through the legislative process.

In her letter, Freeland says the bill should not be “a political football,” and asks O’Toole to support its passage to help Canadians struggling during the pandemic.

“Bill C-14 provides for support to Canadians who urgently need our help, in an unprecedented and difficult time,” Freeland writes.

“I urge you and your Conservative caucus to match deeds to words, and support the speedy and complete passage of the essential COVID-19 measures within Bill C-14.”

The economic statement included $25-billion in new spending while noting the deficit was on track to hit $381.6-billion this fiscal year.

However, it also warned the figure could close in on $400-billion if public health restrictions were extended or expanded.

The federal debt is set to push past $1.2-trillion, with more on the way in the coming years before accounting for the government’s proposed three-year stimulus fund the Liberals say will be between $70-billion and $100-billion.

Canada's chief public health officer says that while there has been recent progress on bringing down the number of new COVID-19 cases, loosening restrictions must be done with caution and that provinces must be ready to reapply them quickly if things start to get worse, especially with the new variants. The Canadian Press

