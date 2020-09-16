Freeland, Bains and seven other federal officials barred from official dealings with ex-envoy

Open this photo in gallery Canada's former ambassador to the United States David MacNaughton. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Canada’s ethics commissioner has barred two federal cabinet ministers and seven senior officials from any official dealings with David MacNaughton for one year after ruling the former Canadian ambassador to the United States broke the Conflict of Interest Act.

Mr. MacNaughton was also the Ontario co-chair of the Liberal Party’s 2015 election campaign.

Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion issued the order Wednesday which requires Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Industry Minister Navdeep Bains, Chief of the Defence Staff General Jonathan Vance and others to restrict dealings with Mr. MacNaughton for one year.

Mr. MacNaughton, who played a critical role in the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement, left the envoy’s post in the summer of 2019 to join Palantir, a Silicon Valley technology company. He serves as the Toronto-based president of Palantir’s Canadian unit.

Mr. Dion in his order said Mr. MacNaughton communicated with, or arranged, multiple meetings with several public office holders for the purpose of offering unpaid assistance on behalf of Palantir to help the government respond to COVID-19.

The ethics watchdog listed 17 instances between March 2 and April 9 this year where the former Palantir executive communicated with or held meetings with federal officials including Ms. Freeland, Mr. Bains, Gen. Vance and the other government officials listed in the order.

The commissioner said Mr. MacNaughton has acknowledged “with the benefit of hindsight, that these communications and meetings, to the extent they could have furthered the interests of Palantir were contrary to Section 33 of the Act.”

This section prohibits former public officeholders from acting in a manner as to “to take improper advantage of his or her previous public office.”

The ethics commissioner said the Palantir executive’s contacts did not result in contracts for Palantir.

But, he ruled, “Mr. MacNaughton has contravened section 33 of the Act.”

The list of officials who are prohibited from official dealings with Mr. MacNaughton also include: Leslie Church, chief of staff to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada; Ryan Dunn, chief of staff to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry; Simon Kennedy, deputy minister, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada; Bill Matthews, deputy minister, Public Services and Procurement Canada; Rick Theis, director of policy and cabinet affairs, Prime Minister’s Office and Jody Thomas, deputy minister, Department of National Defence.

NDP ethics critic Charlie Angus originally filed a complaint about the matter earlier this year.

Mr. Angus was prompted to complain to the Ethics Commissioner after a report in media outlet The Logic that said Mr. MacNaughton was talking to Canadian officials about how Palantir could help the government address the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also cites comments from federal Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, who was asked at a Commons committee whether Mr. MacNaughton was advising the government on the pandemic. Mr. Bains said he was not aware of any formal commitment by the former envoy.

“I know that he is engaged with many, including me, in giving us solutions and ideas on how to help Canadians, so I speak to him on a regular basis,” Mr. Bains told the committee, adding later: “I speak to him as a friend. He is someone who has guided me through many personal issues with my kids and my family. He’s been someone I’ve worked with, so it’s in that capacity.”

In an interview with Politico earlier this year, Mr. MacNaughton said he talks to people in the Prime Minister’s Office about broad public-policy issues and politics but has not tried to sell the PMO on Palantir. He said the same goes for conversations with other ministers.

“Do I talk to Nav Bains and do I talk to [Finance] Minister [Bill] Morneau and everything? Sure I do. I talk to them about what … we think is going to happen in terms of Canada-U.S. relations,” he told Politico.

“I’m not going to stop talking to people about public-policy issues. I’ve been doing that all my life. I’m not going to stop now.”

Palantir builds data-mining software for clients such as banks, manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies and government agencies, including law-enforcement and intelligence services. The company was founded in 2003, in part with funding from the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency; its surveillance technology has been used in counterterrorism work, and Palantir reportedly played a role in the campaign to track down Osama bin Laden.

Palantir’s software helps banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. scrub data from multiple sources to spot fraud, while pharmaceutical companies use its products to sift through the results of drug trials or to track disease outbreaks. The company’s biggest customers are governments – Palantir is one of the biggest suppliers to U.S. government agencies.

