Politics

Freeland, Champagne to be moved in Liberal cabinet shuffle: reports

Robert Fife Ottawa Bureau Chief
Daniel Leblanc Parliamentary affairs reporter
Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is moving Chrystia Freeland to a domestic portfolio, reports say, as part of a cabinet shuffle that will aim to put the fight against climate change and the creation of a green economy at the heart of the federal government’s agenda.

According to Radio-Canada, Ms. Freeland will be replaced at Global Affairs by François-Philippe Champagne, an international lawyer from Quebec who has been who has been the infrastructure minister.

The report from the French-language arm of the CBC said that Mr. Trudeau will move Jonathan Wilkinson to Environment. He is currently the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans.

The shuffle means that Ms. Freeland, who became one of the star performers in the Liberal government during the NAFTA renegotiations, will be taking on a new portfolio relating directly to domestic affairs. Liberal and government sources have said in recent weeks that Ms. Freeland will play a central role in the government’s efforts to deal with the fallout from the Oct. 21 election, in which the Liberal Party’s economic and environmental policies came under fire across the country.

It is unknown at this point which portfolio Ms. Freeland will be inheriting.

Still, the changes will help the Prime Minister to address concerns about the lack of representation of the Prairie provinces in the Liberal caucus and government.

While Ms. Freeland represents a Toronto riding, she was raised in Alberta. Mr. Wilkinson, meanwhile, grew up and worked in Saskatchewan before moving to British Columbia. He currently represents the riding of Vancouver North.

The Globe and Mail has previously reported that Bill Morneau will remain the Minister of Finance.

Mr. Trudeau will announce his new cabinet at Rideau Hall on Wednesday afternoon. The shuffle follows the re-election of the Liberals on Oct. 21.

