Freeland demands “immediate release” of detained Canadians Kovrig and Spavor

Canada is now calling for the “immediate release” of two Canadians detained by China in the wake of the Vancouver arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in what is a significant shift in tone by Ottawa towards Beijing.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland made the statement Friday afternoon using words that more strongly criticize China’s conduct.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor were taken into custody by Chinese officials December 10, just days after China promised retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Ms. Meng. Canada apprehended the Huawei chief financial officer December 1 when she was changing planes in Vancouver because of a U.S. request under an extradition treaty between Washington and Ottawa.

“We are deeply concerned by the arbitrary detention by Chinese authorities of two Canadians earlier this month and call for their immediate release,” Ms. Freeland said Friday.

The U.S. government also issued a similar statement in support of Canada and called for the men’s “immediate release.”

It's the first time Canada has called for the “immediate release” of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavoor. This phrase is a fairly blunt diplomatic language that is reserved for when one country believes there are absolutely no grounds for their citizens to be arrested by another state.

“We’re not saying they should have due legal process in China – we’re making it clear this is not about due process anymore and we recognize this to be a tit-for-tat retaliation,” former Canadian ambassador to China David Mulroney said of the use of “immediate release” by Canada.

The former envoy said media reports of the harsh treatment of Mr. Kovrig in China may have inspired Canada to act. On Thursday news broke that Mr. Kovrig is not allowed to apply for bail or see a lawyer, faces questioning every morning, afternoon and evening and is forbidden from turning the lights off at night. He’s allowed only one consular visit from Canadian diplomats per month and family and loved ones are prevented from seeing him.

Mr. Mulroney said in his opinion Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments at a year-end press conference with media Wednesday on this matter were not tough enough and did not convey sufficient urgency on the matter. He speculated this Freeland statement is a corrective measure.

Ms. Freeland defended Canada’s decision to arrest Ms. Meng and said she is being treaty fairly and according to Canada’s “rule of law” system, where the arbitrary exercise of power is restricted because authorities must operate according to well defined and established laws.

China’s embassy in Canada has criticized the Huawei CFO’s arrest as a “political conspiracy” to undermine the telecom giant and has dismissed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s assertion that he had no role in the high-profile case.

U.S. President Donald Trump threw the matter into question when he offered to intervene in Ms. Meng’s case if it would help the U.S. strike a better trade arrangement with China.

“Canada is a country governed by the rule of law. Canada is conducting a fair, unbiased and transparent legal proceeding with respect to Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer,” Ms. Freeland said Friday.

“Canada respects its international legal commitments, including by honouring its extradition treaty with the United States. The rule of law is fundamental to all free societies; we will defend and uphold this principle.

She also thanked other countries that are speaking up in defence of Canada’s position.

“I wish to express Canada’s appreciation to those who have spoken recently in support of the rule of law as fundamental to free societies. We share with our partners the conviction that the rule of law is not a choice: it is the bedrock of democracy. Canada will not compromise nor politicize the rule of law and due process.”

Mr. Mulroney said Canadians should not shy away from speaking in a straightforward manner to Beijing.

“They need to hear the blunt truth in China.”

The U.S. State Department on Friday, defended Canada’s conduct in the Meng arrest Canada respects its international legal commitments by honoring its extradition treaty with the United States. We share Canada’s commitment to the rule of law as fundamental to all free societies, and we will defend and uphold this principle. We also express our deep concern for the Chinese Government’s detention of two Canadians earlier this month and call for their immediate release,” deputy spokesperson Robert Palladino said.