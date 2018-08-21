Freeland ‘extremely concerned’ as Saudi Arabia seeks death sentence for female activist

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office is now voicing concerns about another jailed female civil rights activist in Saudi Arabia, continuing the Canadian government’s criticism of the kingdom’s human rights record despite the hefty economic retaliation Riyadh inflicted on Canada earlier this month.

Human rights advocates are this week sounding the alarm about Israa al-Ghomgham and five other activists from Saudi Arabia’s troubled Eastern Province. They are being tried by the country’s terrorism tribunal on charges “solely related to their peaceful activism” and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for nearly all of them including Ms. al-Ghomgam, according to Human Rights Watch.

Asked for comment on the female activist’s treatment, Ms. Freeland’s office released a statement saying Canada is worried by the Saudi woman’s plight.

Story continues below advertisement

“As Minister Freeland has previously stated, Canada is extremely concerned by the arrests of women’s rights activists,” spokesman Adam Austen said.

“These concerns have been raised with the Saudi government. Canada will always stand up for the protection of human rights, including women’s rights and freedom of expression around the world.”

The Canadian government did not call on Saudi Arabia to “immediately release” Ms. al-Ghomgam, however, unlike earlier this month when both Ms. Freeland and the department of Global Affairs and the Canadian embassy in Riyadh used that phrase in referring to the plight of Saudi women’s activists.

Beheading is among the most common methods of capital punishment in Saudi Arabia. Last year 146 people were executed in Saudi Arabia, according to Amnesty International – part of an ongoing revival of death sentences at levels not seen in the kingdom since the 1990s.

Canada is still coping with the impact of Saudi retaliation earlier this month. After the Trudeau government called on Riyadh in early August to immediately release jailed women’s rights activists, the Mideast country began scaling back and cutting diplomatic and economic ties.

So far, Saudi Arabia has expelled Canada's ambassador; frozen new trade and investment in this country; begun the withdrawal of 16,000 Riyadh-funded students, as well as medical patients; announced a suspension of Saudi Arabian Airlines flights to Toronto; and stopped buying barley and wheat from Canada. The Saudis have also reportedly instructed their central bank and state pension funds to sell off Canadian assets.

Ms. al-Ghomgam and the other four activists are accused by the kingdom of “participating in protests” in the Eastern Province al-Qatif region, “incitement to protest,” “chanting slogans hostile to the regime,” “attempting to inflame public opinion,” “filming protests and publishing on social media,” and “providing moral support to rioters.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Any execution is appalling, but seeking the death penalty for activists like Israa al-Ghomgham, who are not even accused of violent behavior, is monstrous,” said Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East director at Human Rights Watch. “Every day, the Saudi monarchy’s unrestrained despotism makes it harder for its public relations teams to spin the fairy tale of ‘reform’ to allies and international business.”

Ms. Al-Ghomgham is a Shia activist well known for participating in and documenting mass demonstrations in the Eastern Province that began in early 2011, calling for an end to the systematic discrimination that Saudi Shia citizens face in the majority-Sunni country, Human Rights Watch says.

Authorities have held her and the other activists in pretrial detention and without legal representation for over two years. Their next court date has been scheduled for Oct. 28, 2018.

She and her husband were arrested in a night raid on their home in December 2015 and have been held in prison since.

Saudi activists told Human Rights Watch that the Saudi Public Prosecution office’s recent demand makes Ms. al-Ghomgham the first female activist to possibly face the death penalty for her human rights-related work, which sets a dangerous precedent for other women activists currently behind bars.

Saudi Arabia’s Specialized Criminal Court set up in 2008 to try terrorism cases, has since been increasingly used to prosecute peaceful dissidents, Human Rights Watch says.

Story continues below advertisement

At least 13 women’s rights activists in Saudi Arabia have been arrested recently under what critics call the pretext of national security. While some have since been released, others remain detained without charge. Human Rights Watch says the detained are: Loujain al-Hathloul, Aziza al-Yousef, Eman al-Nafjan, Nouf Abdelaziz, Mayaa al-Zahrani, Hatoon al-Fassi, Samar Badawi, Nassema al-Sadah, and Amal al-Harbi. Authorities have accused several of them of serious crimes and local media outlets carried out an unprecedented campaign against them, labeling them “traitors,” the group said.

“If the Crown Prince [Mohammed bin Salman] is truly serious about reform, he should immediately step in to ensure no activist is unjustly detained for his or her human rights work,” Ms. Whitson said.

The specialized Saudi Criminal Court is “notorious for its violations of fair trial standards and has previously sentenced other Shia activists to death on politically motivated charges,” Human Rights Watch says.

The court sentenced a prominent Shia cleric, Nimr al-Nimr, and seven other men to death for their role in the 2011 Eastern Province demonstrations in 2014 and another 14 people in 2016 for participating in the protests. Saudi authorities executed al-Nimr and at least three other Shia men on January 2, 2016 when they carried out the largest mass execution since 1980, putting 47 men to death.

International standards, including the Arab Charter on Human Rights, ratified by Saudi Arabia, require countries that retain the death penalty to use it only for the “most serious crimes,” and in exceptional circumstances, the group notes.

Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province is home to many of the Sunni-dominated kingdom’s economically marginalized Shia minority. And the Shia enclave of al-Qatif in is a thorn in the side of the Sunni elite who rule the desert kingdom.

The Shia Muslims chafe at what they consider their second-class status within oil-rich Saudi Arabia, and al-Qatif has been a hotbed of opposition – some of it troubling for the reigning House of Saud.

The Saudis frequently cite terror threats when they go after the area's dissidents, some of whom are more militant than others.

Analysts describe al-Qatif as an “area under lockdown” and in a perpetual state of emergency – not unlike some other parts of the Middle East. It’s controlled by numerous police checkpoints – a way for authorities to check identification and keep tabs on movement.

Human Rights Watch says Shiites face discrimination in employment, the education system and the courts, and cannot build houses of worship outside designated enclaves. “Government-affiliated religious authorities continued to disparage Shia Islam in public statements and documents,” the group said in a recent report.