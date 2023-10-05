Open this photo in gallery: Andrew Bevan attends a meeting with then-premier of Ontario Kathleen Wynne in Toronto in 2016.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has hired a top adviser to former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne and a long-time Liberal Party insider as her new staff of chief.

Andrew Bevan, the chief of staff and principal secretary to Ms. Wynne, is replacing Leslie Church, who is considering a run for the Liberal nomination in the traditionally safe Liberal riding of Toronto-St. Paul’s.

He will serve as her chief of staff in her roles as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister.

“Mr. Bevan brings with him decades of experience in senior roles in both the public and private sectors, and he will play an important role in the government’s plan to build more homes, stabilize prices, and create good careers for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.,” Ms. Freeland’s press secretary Katherine Cuplinskas said in a statement.

Mr. Bevan, a close friend of Katie Telford, the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, will be taking up duties as the finance minister prepares for a fall economic update in November and at a time when the government faces intense political scrutiny over rising living costs and a housing and rental shortage.

As chief of staff to the finance minister, Mr. Bevan will also play a key role in setting policy priorities for federal budgets and overseeing how they are communicated to the public.

Recently, Mr. Bevan has served as vice-president of Canadian Pathways and an adviser to Mohamad Fakih, Executive Chair & President, Paramount Fine Foods.

In September, Ms. Freeland named a new leadership team at Finance Canada, with veteran public servant Chris Forbes filling the deputy minister post vacated earlier this year when Michael Sabia left Ottawa to head Hydro-Québec.

The key department had been without a permanent leader since May, when Mr. Sabia’s departure was officially announced. His move was significant because he has – through a range of roles – been an important source of policy advice to the federal cabinet since the Liberals formed government in 2015.

After becoming deputy minister of finance in December, 2020, Mr. Sabia led the department through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic – a time when the government approved massive amounts of emergency spending.

He also oversaw budget announcements of major new government programs that have yet to fully launch – including a $15-billion Canada Growth Fund and $2.6-billion for a Canada Innovation Corp.

Mr. Forbes comes to finance from the Department of Environment and Climate Change, where he has only been in the deputy minister post since February. Prior to that, he was deputy minister of agriculture from 2017 to 2023. That was his first deputy minister job.

Ms. Church has moved back and forth between the private sector and political staff positions for the Liberals on Parliament Hill, both in government and opposition. The urban riding of Toronto-St. Paul’s has been held by Liberal MP Carolyn Bennett since 1997. She is not planning to run in the next election.