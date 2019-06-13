Freeland rejects Chrétien’s idea to cancel Meng’s extradition case

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is rejecting a proposal from former prime minister Jean Chrétien that Canada stop extradition proceedings against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou to get China to release two arbitrarily detained Canadians and stop punishing Ottawa economically.

Ms. Freeland warned it would be “dangerous” for Canada to cave to Chinese pressure and short-circuit the court case involving Ms. Meng, as Mr. Chrétien has been advocating.

“We need to be very thoughtful and very mindful of precedents that our actions and our decisions set. And I think when we reflect on it, it would be clear to all of us that it would be a very dangerous precedent indeed for Canada to alter its behaviour when it comes to honouring an extradition treaty in response to external pressure,” the Foreign Minister said Thursday at the Canadian embassy in Washington as she wrapped up two days of meetings with Trump administration officials and members of Congress.

Giving in to China now would only encourage other countries to bully Canada by arbitrarily arresting Canadian citizens and bartering them for concessions in future, Ms. Freeland suggested.

“When we think about the implications of setting such a precedent, we could easily find ourselves in a situation where, by acting in a single specific case, we could actually make all Canadians around the world less safe,” she said. “That is a responsibility I take very seriously.”

Mr. Chrétien has floated his idea in meetings with business executives, sources have told The Globe and Mail. Under Mr. Chrétien’s proposal, the justice minister would exercise his authority to intervene in Ms. Meng’s case and withdraw the authority to proceed with extradition hearings.

Canadian authorities executed an American arrest warrant in December, stopping Ms. Meng in Vancouver. She is wanted by U.S. authorities for allegedly violating sanctions on Iran. Ms. Meng is currently free on bail while her case works its way through the courts.

Within days, China arrested Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig in what was widely seen as retaliation for the arrest of Ms. Meng. Beijing has also imposed trade restrictions on Canadian canola, pork, beef and other food products.

The Trudeau government has insisted that it will honour Canada’s extradition treaty with the U.S. and allow Ms. Meng’s case to be decided by the courts. But Mr. Chretien apparently believes it is time for a change of course.

Ms. Freeland warned the former prime minister that such a move would run afoul of Canada’s commitment to international law.

“We are a rule of law country, and rule of law is not something you can pick and choose. Either you are a rule of law country or you are not,” she said. “When it comes to Ms. Meng, there has been no political interference. This has been entirely about officials taking decisions according to Canada’s commitments, and that is the right way for extradition requests to proceed.”

Ms. Freeland would not say whether she would enlist Mr. Chrétien as a special envoy to China to try to resolve the dispute.

“That really is a decision for the Prime Minister,” she said, adding that she respected Mr. Chretien.

Mr. Chrétien spent much of his decade in office building closer ties to Beijing after a freeze following the Communist government’s massacre of democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square in 1989. The former prime minister led several Team Canada trade missions to China, and is seen as a figure respected by Chinese leaders.

With a report from Robert Fife and Steven Chase