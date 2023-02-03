Canada’s finance ministers must act collectively to address health care and competitiveness concerns while being mindful of fiscal responsibility at a time of high inflation, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said in opening remarks Friday before a day of discussions with her provincial and territorial colleagues.

The in-person discussions are taking place just days before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hosts the premiers in Ottawa on Tuesday for a First Ministers Meeting focused on the future of health care spending.

In opening remarks to the other finance ministers before the start of closed-door discussions, Ms. Freeland outlined the priorities for the meeting.

“Even as we face the big and important challenges of today, even as we recognize we need to meet the moment when it comes to building that clean economy, creating those Canadian jobs, when it comes to supporting our healthcare system, we recognize we’re doing it at a time with real fiscal constraints,” she said. “Fiscal responsibility is important as well. So I think we’re going to have a lot to talk about.”

The finance ministers dined together on Thursday night in mid-town Toronto at well-known Italian restaurant group Terroni in the Summerhill neighbourhood.

The more formal closed-door discussions Friday will include a briefing from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem. Ms. Freeland’s remarks suggest other topics will include how Canadian policies can compete with massive new green energy incentives adopted last year in the United States as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

A Canadian policy response will require close coordination between Ottawa and the provinces in areas like project approvals and incentives for clean energy projects and zero emission vehicle manufacturing.

“We have all of Canada’s main political parties represented around this table,” Ms. Freeland said Friday morning. “And I know there are a lot of things we disagree about. But I really also know there are a lot of things we agree on. And at the end of the day, we all have the same job, which is to work for Canadians.”

While no deal is expected to be reached Friday on health care, the health discussions among finance ministers Friday will be an important precursor to Tuesday’s First Minister’s Meeting.

Federal ministers have said the goal is for Ottawa and the provinces to reach a general agreement on health transfers in early February, followed by more specific individual transfer deals focused on the specific needs of each province and territory. Federal ministers have said the goal is for all of the deals to be complete before the release of federal and provincial budgets for 2023.

Newly-appointed Manitoba Finance Minister Cliff Cullen, in his first week on the job, told reporters ahead of Friday’s meeting that his government is working on tackling labour shortages in the province and growing the economy. The province’s job vacancy rate grew to 5.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2022, a full percentage point up from the same period a year prior.

“We want to make sure we’re getting Manitobans trained and skilled for the jobs that are here today and will be here tomorrow and we’re looking for the federal government’s support for that,” he said.

Mr. Cullen said he is also interested in hearing from Ms. Freeland about her government’s plans to support provinces on tackling health care challenges.

The country’s finance ministers are meeting at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy on the University of Toronto campus in Ms. Freeland’s riding of University-Rosedale. This marks the first in-person meeting between the ministers since the COVID-19 pandemic and Ms. Freeland greeted her counterparts with hugs and handshakes before her opening remarks.

The Canada Health Transfer (CHT) is paid on an equal per capita basis to provinces and territories. Its total size currently grows each year in line with a three-year moving average of nominal GDP growth. There is also an assurance that annual increases will be no less than three per cent. Because nominal GDP is a measurement that accounts for inflation, the recent rise in prices has the effect of producing above average CHT increases under the existing formula.

The CHT is projected to jump to $49.4-billion in 2023-24, up more than 9 per cent from the $45.2-billion in projected payments for the current 2022-23 fiscal year.

The CHT is just one of several transfer streams from Ottawa to the provinces that are set to total $94.6-billion in 2023-24. Other categories include $23.9-billion for equalization and $16.4-billion for the Canada Social Transfer.

For several years, the premiers have been urging Ottawa to increase its share of total government health care costs from 22 per cent to 35 per cent.

The premiers estimated in a 2021 report that this would mean increasing the size of the annual CHT by more than $27-billion a year, plus an annual increase of 5 per cent.

Federal ministers have pushed back on the premiers’ figures, stating that the premiers fail to acknowledge a 1977 deal in which Ottawa and the provinces traded some tax room so that provinces would have more direct tax revenue for health care.

In a recently published book, former Liberal finance minister Bill Monreau reflected on the strengths and weaknesses of the last federal provincial deal on health care, which was reached in 2017.

“We need to recognize that steadily rising health care costs are unsustainable,” he wrote. “Constant demands from provinces and territories for more federal money are not the solution.”

