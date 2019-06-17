Freeland says it’s dangerous for politicians to label journalists as ‘enemy of the people’

Open this photo in gallery Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland arrives to take part in a discussion with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in Ottawa on June 17, 2019. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said it’s dangerous for politicians to label journalists as the “enemy of the people,” a term frequently deployed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ms. Freeland made the remarks at a Monday discussion with Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in response to a question about the rising number of journalists killed on the job worldwide. The minister did not name Mr. Trump.

The comments come as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepares to meet the U.S. President at the White House on Thursday to seek his help pressing China to release two Canadian detainees and to co-ordinate the ratification of the new North American trade deal.

A former journalist, Ms. Freeland said she appreciates the importance of a free and independent media as an essential part of a democracy.

“That doesn’t mean I respond with joy in my heart to every single question I’m asked,” she said.

Ms. Freeland said it’s harder to be a politician in a country where a free press exists, but that politicians do a better job when there is independent media. She said politicians must support the right of journalists to ask questions, even when the questions are uncomfortable.

In 2018, Reporters Without Borders reported 80 journalists killed worldwide, including professional journalists, non-professional journalists and media workers. The number of professional journalists killed rose by 15 per cent – from 55 journalists killed in 2017 to 63 killed in 2018.

Ms. Bachelet said the UN has committees tasked with following the work of journalists and ensuring their protection.

The commissioner also raised concern about some governments buying and controlling media, as the industry faces pressures such as declining revenue.

“It doesn’t give the possibility of complete freedom of information as the citizens deserve to make the best choices,” she said.

The International Media Freedom Conference, to be co-hosted next month by the Foreign Affairs Minister and Britain, is in part to raise awareness of the targeting of journalists around the world, Ms. Freeland said.

She said there is a general view in many countries that media freedom is important, and the conference seeks to channel that sentiment into specific actions to expand and maintain space for free media.

Ms. Freeland also launched Canada’s new guidelines on supporting human-rights defenders, Voices at Risk, on Monday, which offers advice for Canadian diplomats working around the world on how to support the continuing work of human-rights defenders.