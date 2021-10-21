Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland take part in a news conference outside the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa, Oct. 21, 2021.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Existing COVID-19 income support programs will expire as scheduled on Saturday and will be replaced by a more “targeted” approach until early May at a cost of $7.4-billion, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Thursday.

Several of the main federal income support programs are currently scheduled to expire on Oct. 23. They include the Canada Recovery Benefit and related versions - the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit and the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit - that go directly to individuals who are unable to work for reasons related to the pandemic.

The Oct. 23 deadline also applies to benefits that go directly to employers to help offset their costs for staff and rent. These benefits include the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS) and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS). At an estimated cost of over $111-billion, the CEWS has been the largest by far of Ottawa’s more than $289-billion in direct support measures announced during the pandemic.

Speaking at a news conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ms. Freeland announced what she said will hopefully be the “final pivot” in terms of direct income support programs.

“The existing income and business support programs will end on October 23rd as previously announced. We are moving from the very broad based support that was appropriate at the height of our lockdowns, to more targeted measures that will provide help, where it is needed, while prudently managing government finances,” she said.

Thursday’s announcement includes two new programs: one is a wage and rent support program aimed at the tourism sector called the Tourism and Hospitality Recovery Program. The minister said this would apply to hotels, restaurants and travel agencies that are still facing public health restrictions.

The second measure is called the hardest hit business recovery program. It is aimed at employers that can show they have faced “deep and enduring losses” due to COVID-19, the minister said. It will also provide wage and rent supports, up to a maximum subsidy of 50 per cent for businesses that have experienced a 75 per cent drop in revenue. These two programs will run until May 7, with support levels decreasing after March 13.

The government is tightening eligibility rules for the slimmed-down wage subsidy programs, now requiring that businesses demonstrate that they have lost revenue over 12 months, rather than just the four-week period for which they are making a claim. That change would deal with one of the biggest flaws in CEWS, detailed in a Globe investigation this spring: Large numbers of businesses received millions of dollars in CEWS payments even though their revenue and profits increased during the full year of operations.

The minister also announced a new lockdown support program in the event that the pandemic leads to new restrictions on businesses, called the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit. It would provide $300 a week in income support for workers who are unable to work due to a lockdown.

That means the existing CRB will not be extended. However the related programs for sickness and caregiver benefits will be extended until May 7 and the maximum duration of benefits will be increased by two weeks.

The decision to shut down the CRB was announced one day after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh urged Mr. Trudeau in a private meeting to continue the program.

“Justin Trudeau announced he is cutting help for people in the middle of a fourth wave of COVID-19,” Mr. Singh said Thursday in a statement. “He has the power to extend these benefits to the end of November, but has instead chosen to give the people depending on these benefits only a few days notice. It’ unacceptable ... During the election campaign, Justin Trudeau said that he would have Canadians’ back in this difficult time — for as long as needed. But today he has broken that promise.”

The NDP platform had pledged to continue the CRB. Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole had said this week that the CRB should not continue beyond November.

Beth Potter, president of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, said her sector welcomes the news of both the subsidies and a separate announcement made Thursday that Canada would have a national vaccine passport system. Tourism and hospitality companies have faced some of the strictest public-health restrictions during the pandemic, and are now navigating a new patchwork of systems to check customers’ vaccine statuses.

“I think it’s going to help a lot of businesses make sure they’re around by the time we get back to regular travel patterns next year,” Ms. Potter said.

Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said the challenge with a targeted approach for subsidies is that many other businesses with similar constraints, such as gyms, will not get the same level as help, even if they still face capacity limits.

He said that he expected the end of a broad-based wage subsidy would mean a lot more businesses would switch to the Canada Recovery Hiring Program, an incentive launched earlier this year for businesses to hire new employees.

He also said the fact that tourism and hospitality businesses needed a minimum of a 40-per-cent revenue loss to qualify was too high.

“A loss of a third of your revenue is still pretty profound, and there’s no support, other than the hiring program,” he said.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce said the government’s slimming down of programs was a fair approach until public health measures end.

The National Council of Unemployed Workers criticized the government’s approach to ending the CRB, noting that the program was primarily aimed at people who are self-employed or gig workers and who do not have access to Employment Insurance, yet Thursday’s announcement did not include pledges of E.I. reform.

“Starting next week, self-employed workers will no longer have a social safety net. These issues must be tackled now,” spokesperson Pierre Céré said in a statement.

- with a report from Patrick Brethour

