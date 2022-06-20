Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, tour Evoco, a biotechnology company that uses plant-based materials to replace petroleum products and reduce carbon emissions, at the MaRS Discovery Centre Lab in Toronto on Monday, June 20, 2022.Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pledged to help central banks tackle inflation by cutting back on deficit spending, but Ms. Yellen was cool to re-opening Keystone pipeline talks as a way to reduce oil prices.

The two politicians made the comments during a day of events in Toronto that included private meetings, a public hour-long armchair discussion and an afternoon news conference.

Consumer prices on both sides of the border are rising at the fastest pace in decades. That’s eroding wages and forcing both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada to rapidly increase interest rates in an effort to cool down demand in their economies.

There is a growing fear among economists and investors that central banks will move too aggressively and force their economies into recession. Higher borrowing costs crimp consumer spending, reduce business investment and push up unemployment. The impact of higher rates is already showing up in Canadian housing markets, where both the number of home sales and house prices have begun to decline.

Ms. Yellen said addressing inflation is primarily a responsibility of central banks, but said she and U.S. President Joe Biden are considering a range of policy options that could assist in that effort, including reducing the deficit, raising some taxes while also considering a gas tax cut.

The Alberta government has been urging the Biden administration to address high oil prices by reversing its 2021 decision to cancel the Keystone XL oil pipeline that would have brought Canadian crude to American refineries. Ms. Freeland said she raised the matter privately Monday, but Ms. Yellen indicated she did not view the matter as a solution to current high prices.

“I don’t see it as short term measure to address the current situation. And longer term, we remain committed to our climate change objectives. But you know, it’s really up to the president to consider,” she said, during the afternoon news conference.

Ms. Yellen did express openness to the idea of a short term cut in gas prices.

“Consumers are really hurting from higher gas prices. It’s been a substantial burden on American households. And I think, while not perfect, it is something that should be under consideration as a policy to address it,” she said.

Ms. Freeland, who is facing daily calls - including Monday in the House of Commons - from Conservative MPs to lower gas prices, said she is not ruling anything out. However she said a gas tax cut would hurt government efforts to shrink the deficit and pointed out that Canada’s climate change policy provides payments that offset the consumer costs of carbon pricing.

“The situation in Canada is a little bit different, because our price on pollution does include an element where we return the money to Canadian families,” she said, while adding that Canada is “prepared to do more if necessary.”

During the midday armchair discussion, Ms. Yellen and Ms. Freeland both called for like-minded democratic nations to deepen trade ties as part of a global effort to reduce economic dependence on goods from China and Russia.

Ms. Freeland said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s nearly three-year-long detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were released last year, underscore the need to shift trade away from those two countries in favour of “friend-shoring” relationships, repeating one of Ms. Yellen’s frequently-used phrases.

“The world’s democracies do not want to depend on Russia and China for the critical minerals and metals it takes to build electric batteries, or semiconductors, or to power nuclear reactors, or to create fertilizer, or even for sources of energy. That is just not safe anymore,” Ms. Freeland said.

“And guess who has almost all of this stuff? We do. Canada does. And I personally think we owe it to our allies as good partners to really step up. But it’s also a great economic opportunity for our country,” she said.

The Russian invasion has contributed to higher costs for oil and food, adding to already elevated price increases driven by a range of factors including supply chain bottlenecks as the global economy emerges from two years of pandemic-related disruptions.

In her remarks, Ms. Yellen said the U.S. is talking with other nations about deepening trade ties through “friend shoring” as a way of reducing dependence on nations that cause geopolitical concerns.

“A friend shoring group could be a reasonably large set of countries. Certainly, this is something we’re discussing,” she said.

She also restated her disagreement with long-standing growth prescriptions from the business community for lower taxes and deregulation.

“I consider that a failed strategy,” she said.

The Treasury Secretary said it is time for corporations to pay more tax and for governments to support the economy through social programs and infrastructure spending. She expressed hope that the U.S. Congress will approve an international deal setting a new minimum global corporate tax rate. Ms. Yellen also singled out Canada’s plan for national child care, saying it will boost labour force participation.

“I very much admire what you’ve done here in Canada,” she said. “President Biden and I would very much like to see similar policies in the United States.”

Ms. Yellen said in a Sunday television interview that she expects the U.S. economy to slow. “But I don’t think a recession at all inevitable,” she said.

Whether or not the Canadian and U.S. economies fall into recession depends largely on what happens to inflation, which in turn will determine how high central banks need to push interest rates to get inflation back under control. Last week, U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said he still believes a “softish” landing is possible: a situation where inflation comes down without a sharp rise in unemployment. But he said external forces such as the war in Ukraine and high oil prices are making a soft landing more difficult.

This assessment is shared by economists at Toronto Dominion Bank, led by chief economist Beata Caranci, who moderated the discussion with Ms. Yellen and Ms. Freeland on Monday.

“Growth is expected to fall meaningfully below its long-run trend pace in both the U.S. and Canada, and unemployment rates are forecast to rise from their current low levels,” Ms. Caranci and her team wrote in an updated economic forecast published Monday. “We are not forecasting a recession, but with growth close to stall speed, there is a very thin margin for error if another shock hits economies.

