French court delays appeal decision in Hassan Diab case, orders new handwriting analysis

Open this photo in gallery Hassan Diab and his wife Rania Tfaily leave Amensty International Canada in Ottawa, Ontario, on Jan.17, 2018 after Diab held a press conference following his return to Canada. LARS HAGBERG

France’s Court of Appeal has again delayed a decision in the high-profile case of Hassan Diab, the Canadian professor who spent three years in pretrial detention in Paris before French judges ordered the dismissal of terrorism charges against him.

Mr. Diab, who now lives in Ottawa, was anxiously awaiting a decision Friday to determine whether his release order from January should be reversed and if he should be sent back to France for trial. Rania Tfaily, Mr. Diab’s wife, said the family got a call to their home around 3:20 a.m. Friday with the news: The French judges had ordered another review of the handwriting analysis previously presented as evidence against Mr. Diab.

“We were disappointed with the delay,” Ms. Tfaily told The Globe and Mail.

“We don’t know why this happened.”

Ms. Tfaily said the French judges gave an expert until Feb. 15, 2019, to examine the handwriting evidence, at which point both sides will start to prepare their arguments. The decision means Mr. Diab’s troubles are far from over.

Mr. Diab’s ordeal began in 2008, when the RCMP arrested him at the request of French authorities, who accused him of being involved in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue that killed four people and injured more than 40. He has always denied the allegations.

After his arrest, Mr. Diab was jailed for 4½ months and then released into house arrest. In June, 2011, Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger ordered Mr. Diab’s extradition – despite saying the evidence against him was “weak, convoluted and confusing.” Mr. Diab was removed from Canada on Nov. 14, 2014, after the Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal.

Newly disclosed Canadian government consular case notes from the time confirm that Peter MacKay, who was then the Justice Minister, oversaw the conditions of Mr. Diab’s extradition to France and did not ask officials to give him any special treatment.

“Given that there were no special assurances/conditions placed on the extradition, mission would not attend court hearing unless exceptional in nature (not the case here),” read one of the case notes.

Mr. MacKay said on Thursday he could not get into the details of the Diab case, but noted that France is not a jurisdiction Canada would normally worry about vis-à-vis the rule of law and fair treatment of extradited individuals.

“My actions, of course as in all cases, occurred after briefings and recommendations from the professional public servants at the [Department of Justice] and after due consideration of the requesting nation. In this case France, with whom we have treaty obligations," Mr. MacKay said in an e-mail to The Globe.

“It was handled no differently than all other cases.”

The case notes were obtained by researcher Ken Rubin through the Access to Information Act, with the consent of Mr. Diab and Ms. Tfaily, and provided to The Globe.

Mr. Diab, an Ottawa sociology professor, went on to spend three years in pretrial detention in Paris – mostly in solitary confinement – before being released from prison in January after two judges ordered the dismissal of terrorism charges against him.

Numerous court rulings have cast doubt on the evidence against Mr. Diab. His release earlier this year came after new evidence showed he was in his native Lebanon writing university exams at the time of the 1980 bombing. It also confirmed his claim that his passport was stolen and used by someone else at the time.