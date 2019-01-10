From the comments: ‘Foolish statements won’t win our support.' Readers respond to accusations of ‘white supremacy’ from China ambassador

Today, readers are discussing comments made by the Chinese ambassador to Canada, who accused Canada of “Western egotism and white supremacy” for demanding the release of two jailed Canadians while continuing to detain Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Readers are also responding to the column You can’t say inclusive education doesn’t work. We haven’t even begun to try.

Open this photo in gallery China's Ambassador to Canada Lu Shaye delivers a speech during the Belt and Road Initiative Conference at Carleton University on December 14, 2018. CHRIS WATTIE/Reuters

I’m in sympathy with many other commenters. The Chinese ambassador clearly has no comprehension regarding either Canadian law or Canadians in general. Browbeating us with foolish statements won’t win our support. Nor will they cause to quiver before China’s supposed “greatness.” No matter its size, it’s economic heft or its military power China is still a third rate dictatorship whose only real global supporters are those it attempts to buy. Well Ambassador Lu, Canada isn’t for sale and, if it was, you haven’t the skills to buy us. Please go home and stop talking. - timley

I want to thank Mr. Lu for laying it all on the table and really letting us know who we’re dealing with. He is doing long-term damage to Canada-China relations, but as other commenters have said, I guess China doesn’t care. - Shocked and Appalled

Isn’t the main job of an ambassador to smooth relations between the host country and the one he/she represents? In that respect, Mr. Lu has been doing a pretty poor job. If it is a personal weakness, he should be sent home by declaring him persona non grata. If, however, it is the sign of China’s new assertiveness, then he should be given as much publicity as the Canadian ambassador gets in China. - JM201

There is no better evidence of China’s totalitarian attitudes than the ambassador’s chilling statement. Canadians vacationing or doing business in China are at great risk of reprisal and arrest by authorities there. They should leave immediately while they still can. - Craftsman18

Would it be wrong to cancel Lu’s diplomatic credentials and show him the gate back to the People’s Republic of China? We should entertain such a move. We don’t need whiners like him pulling the racism card when a decision goes against them. - simple country boy

Disgraceful comments by this Chinese ambassador. Ms. Meng was treated fairly, and is now living in her Vancouver mansion on bail, while our two Canadian citizens are locked up in questionable environments with no transparency. This is just shameful conduct by Chinese government officials. - cowboybuddha

As far as I know, the two Canadians being held in China are not living in a multi million dollar home right now as they await the legal system to take its course. The Chinese ambassador is certainly no diplomat - Calgarian6

"Western egotism and white supremacy." Is this supposed to be an update on the old "capitalist running dog" epithets of Maoist days gone by? - ari101

You can’t say inclusive education doesn’t work. We haven’t even begun to try

As the grandfather of an autistic child who has been schooled in Alliston, Ontario and recently Flesherton, I have several thoughts on this matter. For the most part the schools have been inclusive and the teachers range from outstanding to mediocre. Those that were outstanding benefited our grandson in his education greatly. Those that were mediocre were churlish with my daughter and made things so difficult that she had to bring into the school both the Superintendent and at her cost his psychiatrist who had to force the principle and his teachers to abide by their own rules, a most unsatisfactory state of affairs.

Our grandson is in high school now and receiving the best education that can be provided under the circumstances he is a very caring thoughtful young man who has been helped along the way by so many good educators that those very few other nasty ones can be forgotten. He will go on to hold a basic wage type job and to lead a productive life thanks to his mother’s tenacity to make sure the right thing was done and to those very many educators who made sure he was included. - yukon jacks

Dear Allison, My heart goes out to you and your son and the other people in your family. You are dealing with hard realities. However. In the original article the child caused injuries to an assistant, including a concussion. Other children in the class were frightened. This is wrong. Yes, I do want all children to get the best education that is possible for them, but that does not trump the principle that everyone should be safe in school - lone

Inclusive education is fine for certain activities for a small part of one’s time, but many students, not just autistic ones, are not getting the quality education they could be getting by being lumped together with masses of other students with differing capabilities and interests. - Groundboy

