From the comments: Open letter asking for release of Canadians in China attracts both praise and scorn from readers

Today, readers are discussing an open letter from international diplomats and academics urging China to release detained Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. China has called the letter an attack on their country’s sovereignty.

Open this photo in gallery Michael Kovrig (left) and Michael Spavor, the two Canadians detained in China, are shown in these 2018 images taken from video.

A good letter drawn up by intelligent world citizens who treasure peace and harmonious relations amongst all countries. That is until the last until the last sentence: "We therefore respectfully ask you to free these two Canadian citizens." They should not have asked. Those that love peace should never defer to tyranny and those that are in the wrong. - moon howler

An open question to the academics who signed this letter: How did you not see this one year ago, when China was casting itself at Davos as the saviour of free trade? Or a few months ago, when Canada was still allowing Huawei to be used? Like the economists who failed to see the Great Recession coming, how did all of these scholars and statesmen miss the aggression and disregard of international law by China? Why was there no outrage when internet traffic was found to be intentionally routed through China by Chinese equipment installed in Canada? And where was the mainstream media in denouncing more strongly the Chinese takeover of the oceans by building islands first, then military posts in the South China Sea? Where were our governments when China threatened Taiwan?

Story continues below advertisement

Want to know why China feels so emboldened? - ohrihoiohioi

In response to ohrihoiohioi:

Everyone could see the drift towards more repression in China recently and it has been reported extensively. As long as it remained contained within China, while regrettable, then world could live with it. China has now shown that it intends to behave towards the rest of the world as it does to its own citizens. Until this happened, no one could say for sure that China would behave this way. - R Rowat

Despite the fact that a simple piece of advice to Ms. Meng to stay out of Canada could have avoided this, we are now in it up to our ears. Canada needs to decisively ban Huawei in 5G and stop research projects with universities. China’s threats and saber-rattling will continue now until Ms. Meng is in U.S. hands - but if you were Trump, would you really want her? I suspect on some level he is enjoying our pain. (And he could pardon her in the spirit of U.S.-China relations.) Best to push her onto the Americans. Extraditing Ms. Meng and banning Huawei is our best next step. - GIP Main

In response to GIP Main:

It’s true that we could have avoided all this with a simple piece of advice to Ms. Meng, but that would have simply kicked the problem down the road. China seeks to make its way in the world through bellicosity, threats and bullying. When, and I hope that it’s not “if”, Canada bans Huawei, China will react just as poorly, regardless of the Meng affair. - R Rowat

Seriously, China, if you want to continue to grow as a global economic power, you're going to have to learn that a lot of us live free and have lived that way for our whole lives. We have to learn to play by your rules, to a certain extent, but you will also have to learn to respect ours and play by them as well. Your desk-thumping, saber-rattling, truth-twisting doesn't impress us much - no matter how loudly you pretend outrage. - My2CentsEh

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter.

The paranoia of this repressive, totalitarian regime in full view. It’s a wake-up call for the whole world. - bobo von monkeyhowl

Readers are also discussing news that the U.S. will proceed with a formal request to extradite Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou

Canada has followed its legal obligations with the U.S. That's what allies do, despite the considerable cost. Hopefully, Ms. Meng will be gone soon, and so, one of Beijing's unstated motivations for holding Canadian hostages. Make no mistake, though: this won't absolve Ottawa from proceeding immediately with robust bans on Huawei equipment in our critical infrastructure. Voters will be watching. - Kate888

One problem we have here is that we are dealing with two powers that have a history of fighting proxy wars in their attempts to control other nations. I don’t expect much from the chinese but hope the americans will step up. - bobo von monkeyhowl

From the Comments is designed to highlight interesting and thoughtful contributions from our readers. Some comments have been edited for clarity. Everyone can read the comments but only subscribers will be able to contribute. Thank you to everyone furthering debate across our site.