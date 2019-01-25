From the comments: Readers respond to Justin Trudeau’s warning against immigration fear-mongering ahead of election

Today, readers are responding to a warning from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is urging voters to be wary of fear-mongering about immigration ahead of the the federal election this fall. Readers are also discussing Venezuela, where there are currently two presidents vying for the support for the country’s military, and John McCallum, Canada’s ambassador to China, who has apologized for wading into the legal battle of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a town hall meeting at James M. Hill High School in Miramichi, N.B., on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Trudeau warns voters to be wary of fear-mongering about immigration

I am more worried about the fear mongering coming out of the Liberal party than any other Canadian source. - BC Thoughts

I do not think the vast majority of Canadians are opposed to immigration. What they do not like is the uncontrolled entry into our country by so many. My parents are immigrants and I was seven months old when they arrived here. They came through the proper channels and had to support themselves. There was no free accommodation, free medical care, dental or money supplied for children. My parents supported their children and all are now successful. They taught us that hard work was required to be successful but also that we had to work for what what we got. Now people walk across the border and are provided with everything my parents were required to do on their own. I want to see people enter this country through the proper channels. Is that too much to ask? - whodat singer

In response to whodat singer:

I came to Canada with parents also. As with your parents there was the expectation that they would be self-sufficient from the minute they set foot in Canada. The same standards still apply to all who enter Canada through legitimate channels, whether they be landed immigrants or individuals on student, worker or visitor visas. - OffTheClock

Justin Trudeau, the man who has pitted east against west, rich against poor, and divided the nation on gender, race and income. He is the ultimate fear monger. - Jack Bauer

Another case of one yardstick for the distinct society which is Quebec and another standard for the Rest of Canada. Francois Legault demands that Quebec take in 20 per cent fewer immigrants and apply a Quebec values test to the applicants, but Trudeau does not brand the Quebec premier as a fear monger.

Imagine Justin Trudeau's response to Doug Ford demanding a reduction of 20 per cent in the number of immigrants coming to Ontario, implementing an Ontario values test including the evaluation of each immigrant's proficiency in English. In this election year Trudeau will play up the emotional issue of immigration everywhere but La Belle Provence. - Snowaway

Venezuelans, with two presidents, on edge waiting for a decisive move from the military

Open this photo in gallery Flanked by the country’s top military leaders, Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez declares his support for beleaguered United Socialist Party Leader Nicolas Maduro at a news conference in Caracas on Thursday. LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images

Gutsy move by Mr. Guaido. Could end up getting him killed but someone has to do something. The country is in ruins and people are starving. Maduro has to go. - CitizenWhoPaysTaxesNotTaxPayer

The reality is that Venezuela was once a thriving country and now it has been reduced to the circumstances of Haiti, dependent on black markets to obtain basic needs. People are leaving the country in desperation to survive. Gang rule has become predominant and violent crime routine. Government infrastructure has broken down. The nation has been reduced to strong man rule bidding for the support of the military that itself is looking to maintain and strengthen its position. Banana republicanism rules. No hope. Desperation. No end in sight. The conditions for a bloodbath - moon howler

I would hope that the military would stage a nation-saving coup. But unfortunately recent news reports say that the military are pro-Maduro. They have been bought off. - dmurrell.unb.ca

Great. Two illegitimate Presidents in Venezuela. One voted in "questionably" while the other proclaims his "powers". What a mess. - Seconds_Out

Canada’s ambassador to China apologizes for wading into Huawei executive’s legal battle

Prime Minister Trudeau says that firing McCallum would not assist in the winning the release of the two detained Canadians in China. Maybe so, but winning the release these Canadian cannot be the sole concern of this government. Maintaining credibility in the international community and upholding our legal commitments under our treaties are equally important objectives, and it is on that basis that McCallum should be fired. - Delphicorical

McCallum should do the right thing and resign immediately. - MACKINNONJWM

Our ambassador to China should not have apologized for stating what should be obvious to any sane person. - Robert Sinclair 3

In response to Robert Sinclair 3:

Agree. As the article states at one point, McCallum was trying to demonstrate to Beijing’s rulers that Canada’s justice system is fair and impartial and Ms. Meng would have the opportunity to vigorously defend herself. He should not have apologized however. - George Bay

Didn’t the Liberal candidate in Burnaby South get fired for misspeaking too? Be interesting to see how PM Trudeau slips and slides through this mess McCallum has made. Either you treat everyone the same or you get replaced. - Jack Reacher

Trudeau is saying the case will have no political interference. What a joke. When the Canadian ambassador gives a news conference in Markham for the Chinese press and discusses that fact that Meng has a strong case to avoid extradition, it’s very political. The liberals have totally botched another file, Canadians remain in detention and there was no reprimand for McCallum. What could possibly go wrong? - Janet Miller 77

