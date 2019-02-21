From the comments: ‘The facts are extremely damning’. Readers respond to latest revelations in Jody Wilson-Raybould controversy

Today, readers are responding to a Globe report that former attorney-general Jody Wilson-Raybould told federal cabinet ministers she believed it was improper for officials in the Prime Minister’s Office to press her to help SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. out of its legal difficulties.

Teddy Ballgame 9:

Keep digging into this, Bob Fife and Steven Chase. Overwhelming circumstantial evidence indicates attempts were made at the highest levels to "convince" attorney general Wilson-Raybould to countermand the decision by the head of public prosecutions to have SNC-Lavalin proceed to criminal trial. And her refusal was openly punished as a signal to the other ministers and MPs to disobey the ruling clique. With a more compliant and less principled attorney general, the company would have received their get out of jail card and Canada under this government would have been no different than any other administration which gives lip service to judicial independence, the rule of law and equal treatment for all but in reality practices the Animal Farm rule of law in which all animals are equal but some are more equal than others. So kudos to Jody Wilson-Raybould and to Fife and Chase for ensuring that while nobody was there at the time it is noted this tree did indeed fall in the forest. The former minister and these intrepid reporters give new life to the Globe's watchword "The subject who is truly loyal to the chief magistrate will neither advise nor submit to arbitrary measures."

Adam177:

I get that the PMO can give an opinion to the justice minister on the issue without obstructing justice. But what about the demotion? Could the demotion not be seen as obstruction of justice if the PMO wanted to get her out of the way and replace her with someone who would do what they want?

Janet Miller 77:

I think it’s time for Trudeau to resign. It appears that not only did Trudeau and the PMO pressure Ms Wilson-Raybould, they have been lying about it for 2 weeks. This makes Butts resignation much more logical. Better to resign than face criminal charges for obstruction of justice. As to those caucus members who voted to override a judicial inquiry, I hope they are looking for new jobs because any MP who doesn’t feel this needs to be investigated is ethically challenged and should not be in parliament.

Freshycat in response:

I have tried to withhold judgment, but I agree, the facts are extremely damning. I think this whole government deserves to go down, and my only hope is that the Liberal brand is not so tarnished that it does not live to fight another day, in the hands of far better and ethical people. As for Butts, I don't see how resignation would affect whether or not he faces criminal charges. The question would be what he did, not whether he is still in the role.

Commentsense1234:

Trudeau is getting really bad advice. He needs to admit he did a horribly improper (possibly illegal) thing, tell the public the whole story, and apologize and throw himself on the mercy of the Canadian public that he has learned from his errors and will try to hold himself to a more acceptable ethical standard. Telling lies and half truths and having the drip-drip of more information that exposes more lies and half truths and keeps this story at the top of the news cycle is not a good PR strategy. Right now everyone but the more loyal liberal party hacks think he is guilty and are about ready to get the pitchforks out, mostly because of the lies and that this goes directly against his virtue-signalling holier than thou persona he has created.

Nelson100:

I would like to clear up the misconception that paying bribes in countries like Libya are part of doing business. This is absolutely not true. I have worked for many years for large EPCM (Engineering Project Management) companies that never resort to bribes. What they do instead is offer something for the public good of the country they are working in, such as schools, hospitals and roads. This is the approach encouraged by the World Bank, and is done with full transparency. Even highly corrupt governments typically accept these public contributions, and the projects move forward in this way with much social benefit.

Res ipsa loquitor in response:

You are kidding right? Instead of cash you give them a school, hospital or road? That is still a bribe. It may do a public good but if you have to offer something in exchange for getting a job, and if another company not making that offer but equally or better qualified cannot get the job, that is a bribe.

