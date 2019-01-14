From the comments: ‘We are in for a disappointing four years.’ Readers respond to news Taverner dined with interview panelist ahead of OPP appointment

Today, readers are discussing recent developments in Ron Taverner’s appointment as commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police. Reporting from The Globe’s Greg McArthur and Colin Freeze has shown Taverner met with Premier Doug Ford multiple times in the months leading up to his appointment, and had dinner with the hiring official who vetted him for the high-profile position.

Open this photo in gallery Mr. Di Tommaso (left), Mr. Ford and Supt. Taverner (second right) at the Markland Woods Golf Club on June 18, 2018. Jessica Storkey/Flickr

I have to think there are more highly-qualified young, whip-smart and better trained existing members of the OPP who would be better candidates than Taverner. The OPP has often been maligned as the Ontario Political Police and this is an opportunity (lost) to make a clean slate. - bobPITA

Take a deep breath. It is very common for a job applicant to dine with potential new employers as part of the interview/hiring process. In some cases there may be more than one such meeting. So far I have read nothing to suggest that the process was tainted. - BC Thoughts

I'm just shaking my head. What can you say? They don't even have the decency to maintain the illusion of a fair process. If this is what happens in the light, then what do you think is happening in the shadows? At least we got extended LCBO hours and $1 beer! That's what Ontario was asking for. - HuHu1

The Globe is to be commended for this investigation. - Leonidas Baltas

These pictures are as appalling as Andrew Scheers Christmas message. Conservative are shooting with both barrels-into their own feet. - Expectationzs

Readers are also discussing this story on Marcus Gee’s column Taverner cannot be Ontario’s top cop a column

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Police Inspector Ron Taverner (second left), Toronto Chief Mark Saunders and Mario Di Tommaso (second right) at Markland Woods Golf Club on June 18, 2018, during the fifth Annual Toronto Police Chief Invitational in Support of Victim Services Toronto. Jessica Storkey/Flickr

In a position of leadership in the public sector it is wise to rely on a system of checks and balances and not to put yourself in a position where people have to rely upon you to be ultimately trustworthy. It is protection for the public, for you, for your colleagues and for those with whom you have personal relationships. - against the wind

Those of us who thought that there would be “adults in the room” to constrain the worst impulses of Ford are, of course, sadly disappointed. That no one in the Conservative ranks could halt this type of corruption implies that they either approve of it or are powerless to stop it. Either way we are in for a disappointing four years. - 8ball1

I couldn't agree more with this column. This was a completely inappropriate appointment in the first place. - S Hill

What else readers are discussing today:

Saudi teen refugee prepares for ‘many unknowns’ in Canada

Open this photo in gallery Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun accompanied by Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland and Saba Abbas, general counsellor of COSTI refugee service agency, arrives at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 12, 2019. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Welcome to Canada. Take your time, settle in, go to school, and get a job. You’ll be fine. Time is on your side. Just a kid with a wonderful future ahead of her. - Comment-Guy

Firstly, I wish this young woman the very best. Re: “Mr. Horak said the government would do well to leave Ms. al-Qunun to settle into her new life and not ‘trot her out as a prop in a diplomatic game.’” Apparently, this advice should have been dispensed to Ms. Freeland, prior to her airport visit. In the 40 minutes I was exercising on Saturday, the news reel of the arrival at the airport, must have been replayed four or five times by CBC. - MzZoe

