From the comments: ‘We are in for a disappointing four years.’ Readers respond to news Taverner dined with interview panelist ahead of OPP appointment

Today, readers are discussing recent developments in Ron Taverner’s appointment as commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police. Reporting from The Globe’s Greg McArthur and Colin Freeze has shown Taverner met with Premier Doug Ford multiple times in the months leading up to his appointment, and had dinner with the hiring official who vetted him for the high-profile position.
I have to think there are more highly-qualified young, whip-smart and better trained existing members of the OPP who would be better candidates than Taverner. The OPP has often been maligned as the Ontario Political Police and this is an opportunity (lost) to make a clean slate. - bobPITA
Take a deep breath. It is very common for a job applicant to dine with potential new employers as part of the interview/hiring process. In some cases there may be more than one such meeting. So far I have read nothing to suggest that the process was tainted. - BC Thoughts
I'm just shaking my head. What can you say? They don't even have the decency to maintain the illusion of a fair process. If this is what happens in the light, then what do you think is happening in the shadows? At least we got extended LCBO hours and $1 beer! That's what Ontario was asking for. - HuHu1
The Globe is to be commended for this investigation. - Leonidas Baltas
These pictures are as appalling as Andrew Scheers Christmas message. Conservative are shooting with both barrels-into their own feet. - Expectationzs
In a position of leadership in the public sector it is wise to rely on a system of checks and balances and not to put yourself in a position where people have to rely upon you to be ultimately trustworthy. It is protection for the public, for you, for your colleagues and for those with whom you have personal relationships. - against the wind
Those of us who thought that there would be “adults in the room” to constrain the worst impulses of Ford are, of course, sadly disappointed. That no one in the Conservative ranks could halt this type of corruption implies that they either approve of it or are powerless to stop it. Either way we are in for a disappointing four years. - 8ball1
I couldn't agree more with this column. This was a completely inappropriate appointment in the first place. - S Hill
Welcome to Canada. Take your time, settle in, go to school, and get a job. You’ll be fine. Time is on your side. Just a kid with a wonderful future ahead of her. - Comment-Guy
Firstly, I wish this young woman the very best. Re: “Mr. Horak said the government would do well to leave Ms. al-Qunun to settle into her new life and not ‘trot her out as a prop in a diplomatic game.’” Apparently, this advice should have been dispensed to Ms. Freeland, prior to her airport visit. In the 40 minutes I was exercising on Saturday, the news reel of the arrival at the airport, must have been replayed four or five times by CBC. - MzZoe
