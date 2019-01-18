From the comments: ‘We have seen the enemy and they are us.’ Readers argue for Huawei ban in Canada

Readers continue to discuss the deepening crisis between China and Canada today. Hundreds of comments have been shared on The Globe’s ongoing coverage of this story including on China threatens reprisals if Canada bans Huawei and Canada rebuffs Chinese warnings of ‘repercussions’. These are highlights.

Open this photo in gallery China's ambassador to Canada Lu Shaye holds a press conference in Ottawa January 17, 2019. Blair Gable

I used to be on the fence regarding whether or not to ban Huawei from Canada’s 5G network. China’s behaviour since our lawful detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou has pushed me off that fence. Huawei should be banned in Canada. Further, our government should work with like-minded governments to contain the growth, influence and power of a country that is behaving badly on a number of fronts. - sweetpotato

Before the Chinese government intervened, I was actually sympathetic to them regarding Meng Wanzhou’s situation. The U.S. has been on a tear against Huawei and I thought it was rather hypocritical of them to be so determined to prosecute her after giving the fraudsters of the 2008 financial meltdown a pass. But the Chinese government has revealed themselves to be completely off the farm. We cannot allow ourselves to become more deeply entrenched with them. - Agnostic

"We have seen the enemy and they are us" - Pogo. We have gleefully sold the Chinese our companies, our resources, our farmland, our housing and pretty much anything else they wanted to buy. They have skillfully played upon and taken advantage of our narrow, short term self-interest and greed while they play the strategic long game. - Drew BC

Whatever the technical considerations might be, the behaviour of the Chinese government should be sufficient to ban their equipment from 5G networks in Canada. We should also be looking for alternative trading partners. - Toronto Bob

It seems to me that the mere fact that the Chinese Government is threatening retaliation against Canada should Canada choose not to do business with a “private” Chinese company demonstrates just how closely aligned the Chinese government and Huawei actually are. Such an alignment raises a huge red flag for our government in terms of the potential for Canada's data infrastructure being susceptible to being seriously compromised in the future in ways which we can scarcely imagine today. My hope is that our elected masters will tread a wary path. - mrmcready

First China says we are not allowed to honour an extradition treaty with our neighbour. Then we are not allowed to ask for support from other countries. And now we are not allowed to decide on who will implement our 5G networks. Imagine if our economy was even more deeply entangled with China? We should immediately begin planning to extricate ourselves from that relationship. - JC12345

Huawei’s bona fides are no longer the issue: it is abundantly clear that whatever Huawei promises doesn’t matter: Huawei can’t defy the Chinese government which can jail or disappear anyone who defies its wishes. If the Chinese government tells Huawei to build a backdoor into the network, a back door will be built. - Moseby1

If it wasn't already obvious, Mr. Lu's threats tell me it's a no-brainer that Canada has to say "no" to Huawei. I wouldn't want to be a Canadian in China right now. - Leese1

You do have to wonder what kind of game China is playing here. Even if we were considering Huawei, we have to walk away when we are given a threat, otherwise they have us in their pocket forever. - JeffSpooner

Comments from Canada rebuffs Chinese warnings of ‘repercussions’:

Given what has happened and is happening, this is an ace card that has to be played at the right time. Despite its so-called “power,” the Chinese government is flailing. To ban Huawei too early would be a mistake, and a loss of one of the few leverages we still have. In the end, of course, send them packing. - bobo von monkeyhowl

Worst sales-pitch ever. “Buy our product... or else!” - MG59

High marks to Minister Goodale. He says just enough but not too much. Trudeau and Freeland would do well to copy his deportment. - Richard Roskell

Turn lemons into lemonade. Make Huawei open a plant in Canada that is under Canadian supervision to make all the parts of the system that could be compromised. Then the plant can be the supplier to all NATO countries. All the other bits can be made in China. Make the offer public-then the Chinese have to have a good excuse not to do it. Problem solved. - Jeff_Calgary

From the Comments is designed to highlight interesting and thoughtful contributions from our readers. Some comments have been edited for clarity.