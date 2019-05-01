From the comments: Will Kenney’s attacks on oil sands critics change minds? Readers divided

Today, readers are responding to a column from Konrad Yakabuski in which he argues that Jason Kenney’s recent attacks on oil sands critics won’t change anyone’s mind.

Old Taxpayer:

Kenny is not trying to change anyone's mind. He has already done that by winning the election. Notley's carbon tax did not win her "political capital'. It did change the mind of enough voters so that she lost the election.

GeorgeO:

Kenney may not convince anyone who was already decided but he may convince a few undecideds and, more importantly, persuade folks who are currently undecided to remain that way. When a group attacks a province or industry if that body doesn't respond vigorously people start to think the attacks must be true. That is why it's important to counterattack whenever falsehoods first surface.

M_G

The future trends are pretty clear. The world is moving away from fossil fuels although this will take many years. Alberta may manage to open up the taps again, but inevitably it will result in another boom/bust cycle after which they will wonder where all the money went and be stuck with a trillion dollar cleanup bill courtesy of the oil companies. Alberta needs to diversify away from its over reliance on oil. Same message they were given 30 years ago.

Puma2:

Rachel Notley was a great salesperson for the oil sands - and it got her absolutely nowhere. She made the mistake of thinking that she was dealing with rationale minds - but she was gravely mistaken. And her “partners” Trudeau and Horgan got out the long knives every time her back was turned. There’s a new sheriff in town and Albertans don’t want him to play nice. We’re done with that.

Ryan_1983:

HSBC boycotting the oil sands while getting in bed with Saudi Arabia is the height of corporate hypocrisy. But, it demonstrates the incompetence and lack of foresight from Alberta's previous Conservative governments and the Harper government when it came to managing the oil sands and environment files if doing business with CO2 generating/human rights violating Saudi Arabia is more palatable than the oil sands. Notley tried to show Alberta took the environment seriously but after the damage Klein, Stelmach, Redford and Harper did to Alberta's reputation, it was a tough uphill climb. Kenney would be wise to continue on the path Notley set. Canadians are generally okay with pipelines but not with a complete disregard to the environment. They want balance and that's what Notley and Trudeau gave. And balance may be a tougher slog than Alberta is used to but it’s nothing compared to the avalanche of lawsuits, protests and boycotting Kenney will unleash if he insists on continuing the conservative mantra of oil sands at all costs.

DRYBURGH6

Kenney’s attacks on oil sands critics won’t change anyone’s mind. Ms. Notley’s attempt to meet Trudeau halfway didn’t change the mind of critics of the oil sands either. Their minds are not for changing. In their minds, there’s no such thing as win-win. It’s a twilight industry for them and to think otherwise is naive.

Sanctimonious in response:

Everytime I go to an airport I wonder how those jets are going to fly without the ‘twilight industry’. Same when I go to the supermarket and wonder how those rigs delivering the food are going to continue to do so. Strikes me that twilight is going to be around for a long time before nightfall.

Braidjansen in response:

I don't think air transportation will be able to discontinue the use of petroleum any time soon. But we are probably only 10 years away from electric vehicles displacing the internal combustion engine in ground transportation in more temperate regions of the world. That will significantly erode the international price for oil. I do believe that we are at a tipping point when it comes to oil and oil prices. Much as was the case with the replacement of coal by fuel oil in the early 20th century, the transition away from oil may not happen right away but could happen very quickly once it gets rolling.

