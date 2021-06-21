 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Fully-vaccinated Canadians to be exempt from some post-travel COVID-19 quarantine rules as of July 5

Steven ChaseSenior parliamentary reporter
Marieke Walsh
Ottawa
Open this photo in gallery

People walk with their luggage to travel to the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

As of July 5, fully-vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents will be spared from current post-travel quarantine restrictions on return to Canada as long as they test negative for COVID-19, the federal government announced Monday.

This first stage of relaxation of travel restrictions does not apply to fully-vaccinated foreigners aside from a few exceptions including international students attending school in Canada.

These changes mean eligible travelers will be exempt from existing quarantine rules including a mandatory hotel stay for those arriving by air and testing on the eighth day after return.

But they must still self-isolate at home until the results of an arrival COVID-19 tests come back negative. If they test positive they will be subject to all local quarantine requirements.

Canadians returning from travel are currently required to quarantine for 14 days and those arriving by air must stay in designated hotels until the results of an arrival COVID-19 are received.

Under the new system, which takes effect at 11:59 pm ET July 5, fully-vaccinated Canadians must prepare for their return to Canada by uploading documents and information to the ArriveCAN software application or the government website.

Required information will include 14-day travel history, results of a COVID-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours before their arrival in Canada as well as documents demonstrating they have been fully vaccinated.

The only vaccines that will be considered acceptable for determining fully-vaccinated status are those manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD, and Johnson & Johnson. The government says the list of accepted vaccines could expand in the future.

Nothing the government has announced changes post-travel restrictions for partially-vaccinated or unvaccinated Canadians. If arriving by air they will still be required to under a mandatory hotel upon return and then subject to the full 14-day quarantine rules already in place.

Ottawa also announced new disclosure rules for all incoming travellers. Everyone will now be required to disclose COVID-19 vaccination information, including whether they received a COVID-19 vaccine, the brand name or any other information that identifies the vaccine that was administered, the dates on which the vaccine was administered, and the doses received.

The Canadian government has said it is following science and expert advice in determining when and how to ease travel restrictions. However the new rules take a more conservative approach than what was recommended by the government’s own expert advisory panel.

Officials speaking at a technical briefing with reporters prior to the announcement said the decisions were being made based on metrics like vaccination and hospitalization rates. However, they could not provide the specific data they were relying on and did not disclose what benchmarks the rates need to hit in order to ease measures.

Children under the age of 18 who are not fully vaccinated will be allowed to skip the quarantine hotel but will still be expected to quarantine at home for 14 days. Officials said parents will be able to care for their kids and also leave their residence. Officials said the rules was created to mitigate the risk of a child spreading COVID-19 in the community.

