Future lockdowns should be more targeted, Health Minister says amid rise of COVID-19 cases

Health Minister Patty Hajdu says Canadians should expect a “much more surgical approach” to future lockdowns brought on by spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Speaking to reporters at her government’s cabinet retreat in Ottawa, Ms. Hajdu said her government is preparing for the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 but another full-scale shutdown like the one Canadians saw in the spring would be difficult.

“It doesn’t have to mean that everybody has to stay home and not go to work,” Ms. Hajdu said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Hajdu said the federal government will work with provinces and territories to be more strategic about where lockdowns happen. She said those decisions would be made based on where cases are coming from, either at the regional level or as specific as a certain sector of the economy or individual company.

Tuesday is the second day of a two-day meeting for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet, where they are deciding on the government’s fall agenda. Mr. Trudeau prorogued Parliament in August and said his government would unveil a new “ambitious plan” in a Throne Speech on Sept. 23. The Liberals have since dialed back expectations for their fall agenda, citing more immediate concerns prompted by a rise in COVID-19 cases.

To avoid triggering an election, the minority Liberals' Throne Speech will need support from either the Bloc Québécois, the NDP or the Conservatives. Alex Wellstead, a spokesperson for Mr. Trudeau, said the Prime Minister will meet with each of the party leaders this week to consult on the government’s plans.

On Monday, the federal cabinet was briefed on the state of the pandemic and the government’s preparedness by senior public health officials and scientists. Ms. Hajdu said late Monday they discussed several scenarios from a “slow burn” in the number of cases to a “very severe fall surge.”

In August, case counts hovered between 200 and 400 a day nationally. Since then they have risen steadily. On Monday, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said in a statement Canada has averaged 618 new cases a day over the past week. Over the weekend, the Public Health Agency of Canada said cases were up more than 20 per cent from the previous week.

On her way into Tuesday’s meetings, the Health Minister said the government “can’t rule out” that Canada is already in a second wave of the pandemic. She said “significant improvements” in the country’s preparedness and understanding of the virus will allow the government to manage the next phase of the pandemic.

The federal government will act as a “backstop” for the provinces and territories that are responsible for managing the pandemic locally. For example, she said Ottawa will be able to provide additional epidemiologists, isolation housing and contact tracers where needed.

Story continues below advertisement

“Each region has different strengths and weaknesses,” Ms. Hajdu said.

Ahead of a meeting with his caucus, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Tuesday that he has a phone call planned for later this week with the Prime Minister to discuss the Throne Speech. But he said he’s more concerned with what the government actually does, rather than what it promises to do.

For example, he pointed out that the NDP have been pushing for universal pharmacare for years and the Liberals have also promised to implement the program but so far there’s been little movement.

“If the government announces something on that, or talks about that, I won’t be surprised. They did that in the campaign,” he said. “But where has the action been?”

The Liberals are also still negotiating with the other parties in the House of Commons on the rules that will govern a return of Parliament. The Liberals are in favour of a hybrid system that would allow MPs to vote remotely, something the Conservatives have previously resisted.

On Monday the Bloc said the MPs and their leader went into isolation because a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Liberal House Leader Pablo Rodriguez said Tuesday the fact that all of the Bloc’s MPs are currently in isolation shows the need for virtual voting.

“In my opinion, it makes no sense that you have, I don’t know, dozens of MPs that cannot vote because they’re doing exactly what is asked from them, which is to isolate,” he said.

With reports from Kristy Kirkup

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.